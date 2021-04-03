Would you have killed Jesus?

They were between a rock and a hard place. Being a Jewish religious and political leader in Jerusalem in the early first century was a tough job. The rock was the Roman government, and the hard place was the constant tension caused by the common Jewish citizens.

Of course, being the Jewish elite ruling class had its own rewards, both financially and status wise. Compared to most of the rest of the Jews living in Judea and Galilee, they were doing quite well. But they knew that their status and lifestyles depended upon keeping the Roman government satisfied.

Keeping the powers in Rome satisfied was simple, but not easy. The Romans just wanted their tax money and they didn’t want any problems. But if you didn’t, they would come in and crush you. History had shown that any uprising or disturbance would be met with force by the Roman military. And, more than likely, the Jewish leaders would find their positions crushed along with those rebelling against Rome.

Being ruled by Rome, and the high taxes that the Jewish people were being forced to pay, created an atmosphere of unrest. It seemed like someone was always trying to stir up trouble, resisting Rome and its oppression. Now, the Jewish religious leaders, called the Pharisees, were concerned about a new person, Jesus of Galilee, who was exciting the common people with his message of God’s love and forgiveness. There were even reports of miracles being done by Jesus.

It was interesting that Jesus wasn’t preaching rebellion against Rome, but peace and forgiveness. He didn’t even protest the Roman taxation, stating to “render to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s.” But the common Jewish folk were flocking to Jesus, and it was becoming a threat to the religious establishment.

The religious leaders decided that something must be done. Why? The answer while hid behind a religious guise, was a pragmatic one. They said, “If we let Him (Jesus) alone like this, everyone will believe Him, and the Romans will come and take away both our place and our nation.” (John 11:48)

Caiaphas, the high priest, had the solution. He stated “that it is expedient that one man should die for the people.” (v. 50) “Then, from that day on, they plotted to put Him (Jesus) to death.” (v. 53) They were successful in their plan, as Jesus would be soon nailed to the cross and crucified.

It’s easy to be critical of the Jewish religious and political leaders who railroaded Jesus to the cross. And it’s easy to blame the Roman authorities, like Pilate, who went along with it and actually performed the crucifixion. They all gave their reasons, but the truth was that they were doing what they felt they had to do to get by.

I suppose the question is what you or I would have done if we were in their situation. Would I be so concerned about my personal situation and livelihood that I would miss the Savior of the world, and even try to eliminate him?

In other words, would you or I have killed Jesus? (I know that is a tough question.) We weren’t there two thousand years ago, in those circumstances, so we’ll never know. But, in reality, we were responsible for Jesus’ death. Several years after the crucifixion of Jesus, the Apostle Paul would explain our guilt in the letter he wrote to the Romans. He wrote, “For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” (Rom. 3:23) “All” is everybody, that’s including you and me. Later in the letter, he wrote, “The wages of sin is death.” (Rom. 6:23) There’s a price to be paid for our sin, and that payment is death.

It’s a payment that you and I should have to make. “But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” (Rom. 5:8) Jesus took our place on that cross. But that’s only a part of the Easter story.

Death, which seems like we have seen so much of this past year, could not hold Jesus in the grave. And that empty tomb on that first Easter morning gives us the assurance, if we have put our trust in Jesus, that the grave is not the final payment for us, but a new beginning. The price has been paid.

