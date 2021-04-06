Saying goodbye to my boon companions

Sitting in my sixth grade home room with the laughter of fellow classmates echoing in my ears, I felt an air of melancholy sweep over me like a tidal wave while contemplating my last day of instruction at Bentworth Middle School.

In March 1978, my family was preparing to embark on the next leg of our grand adventure through life as we packed up our belongings to head for Ellwood City, a small industrial city north of Pittsburgh, Pa., where my father had been elected as the new pastor at one of the local churches.

After spending my formative years in Bentleyville with the same group of youngsters since kindergarten, I was having a difficult time finding the right words to say one last goodbye to my best-loved chums, who filled my life with so much joy and happiness.

“Whatcha doing,” questioned David Demo as he walked up the aisle while patting me on the back with a start. “I didn’t mean to make you jump out of your skin; but you look like you’re a million miles away.”

“I was just thinking about leaving tomorrow,” I replied with a grin while trying to push down a flood of emotions welling up inside. “Saying goodbye to all my friends is gonna be one of the most difficult things I’ve ever had to do.”

“Everything’s gonna be all right,” assured the mid-town resident trying to lighten the mood while attempting not to think about losing another close confidant. “Just you wait and see; you’re gonna make a bunch of new friends and forget all about us little people.”

“Besides,” he continued after placing a hand on my chest with a coy smile. “You will always have me tucked away in your heart; so we will be friends forever no matter how near or far.”

“Are you about ready to leave,” quizzed Chris Rusilko while interrupting the conversation to address the matter at hand. “If we don’t head upstairs to Mrs. Carroll’s English class, we’re gonna get caught in the hallway with all the other students.”

“I’m gathering my things now,” I responded while retrieving the grammar book from my desk before grasping my favorite chum by the arm. “One thing is for certain, you’ve been one of my closest friends; and I will cherish our friendship for the rest of my life.”

As I made my way up the aisle with my own personal escort, I looked over to see Georgie Liberatore, also known as “Libby,” fully engaged in a game of paper football with my favorite pal, who had been my best friend since our days in Mrs. Irene Cole’s kindergarten class.

After sitting through one last English, History and Math class, we all scampered down to the basement cafeteria for “Pizza Friday” where I saw my other boon companions John Amos, Michael Blackburn, Timmy Kennedy and Larry Kotchman, along with the usual suspects from my homeroom.

As soon as we devoured our lunch, the black-haired shaver threw his three-sided paper football across the table so Johnny Puskarich and I could square off against each other in our very last bout.

“Hey, that’s not fair,” I shouted with a furled brow from across the table before giving my favorite pal a wide grin. “You were practicing for the game earlier this morning at the end of Reading class with Mr. Magda.”

“You got nothing to worry about,” interjected Georgie Porgie as he sat down on my right while attempting to deflate my opponent’s ego. “Although he is pretty good baller on the athletic field, his paper football skills are definitely to be desired.”

“What do you know about milking ducks,” queried the lad of Korean descent with skepticism while glancing over at his partner in crime. “I let you win cause I felt bad since you didn’t catch any raccoons in your traps this morning before school.”

“I concur with Libby’s assumption,” announced the Cokeburg native with confidence while nudging me from my left. “Since I’ve seen Johnny’s paper football skills, they are certainly not up to par; so my money is on Mark for this competition.”

“Why is everybody ganging up on me,” asked the kind-hearted young nipper as he put his arm behind his back. “If I didn’t know any better, I’d think one of youns put a ‘Kick Me’ sign on the back of my shirt.”

Once the smack talk came to an end after several more pointed jabs were delivered to the star football player, the friendly game of paper football grew competitive as my best friend and I scored touchdowns one after the other keeping the score on an even keel.

“Someone’s luck is about to run out,” suggested the blond-haired stripling while surveying the situation with great interest. “Whoever makes the next touchdown will win the game; cause the bell for fifth period is about to ring.”

“Come on, Mark,” declared my surrogate brother with his hands raised in the air from across the other side of the table. “You got this game in the bag; cause Johnny’s gonna knock the ball clean off the table.”

“Hmm,” exclaimed the wide receiver with a sideways glance as the triangular object spun across the table and landed in my lap. “Here I thought we were friends; so just who’s side are you on anyway?”

“Oh, please,” reasoned the lad with freckles splashed across his face as he massaged my shoulders gearing up for the win. “Since you have enough trophies to fill up a display case, it’s time for Mark to beat the best of the best.”

“The crowd goes wild,” noted Mikey after the pastor’s son scored on the final play of the game. “Better luck next time Johnny; cause you’re way better at catching the football then you are at throwing it.”

After winning the hotly contested match-up with a final score of 28-21, all the boys congratulated me on my well fought win as the bell rang out announcing the end of our noon meal.

Since John, Larry, Michael and Timmy were all in different home rooms, the foursome each said a heartfelt farewell to me before racing up the steps in all directions.

When the last bell sounded announcing the end of another school day, the green-eyed Irish lad was all smiles as he put his arm around my shoulder while slipping into the seat next to me for our last bus ride together.

“I’m gonna miss you, buddy,” revealed Timmy as he thought about our six-year-long friendship with fondness. “When Bobby Kuhn moved to Virginia last year, It was like a knife in my heart; but now you’re leaving me too.”

“I’m starting to get a complex,” he continued while flashing his pearly whites before lifting both arms to sniff his pits. “Maybe I should take more baths; so I don’t smell so much.”

“I’m gonna miss you too,” I laughed at his comical antics as I leaned over and touched my forehead with his as the transit vehicle turned down Oliver Avenue. “I couldn’t have asked for a better friend; and I ended up with a whole passel of them.”

“It doesn’t matter where I go in life,” I continued remembering what David said earlier that morning. “We’ll always be friends; because you’re in my heart and I’m never letting you out.”

When the school bus came to a complete stop, the curly brown-haired young man jumped up and hugged me tight as tears trickled down both our cheeks before I stepped off the yellow submarine and waved goodbye to my treasured companion.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.