Renewing the dream of King’s legacy

Having recently commemorated the 53rd anniversary of Dr. King’s death, I think we can all agree that we are at a “powerful moment” in our history , as the events surrounding the death of George Floyd compel us to face, and to tell, the truth, concerning our nation’s history of slavery, Jim Crow, lynching and systemic racism. To be sure, these last several months have been a period of great reflection.

What lessons have you learned in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic and a national climate calling for racial equality by ending centuries of systemic racism? On a personal note, this period of reflection and racial reckoning has reminded me of the enduring American dilemma—finding for the Black man “a place consistent with the national heritage of freedom and equality.”

Since the beginning of the Civil War this month, 160 years ago in 1861, America has been wrestling with its enduring dilemma of determining the role and status of the Black man as if the Black man was the problem. And, yes today, according to Sig Gissler, journalism professor at Columbia University, “Race—it is America’s rawest nerve and most enduring dilemma. From birth to death , race is with us, defining, dividing, distorting.” When it comes to the issue of race and justice in America, there is no doubt that we have made great strides in becoming a “more perfect union,” acknowledging that we have taken many steps in the right direction.

Those of you my age and older have lived through some critical years in the American experience, being eyewitnesses to history in the making. We know what progress has been made, realizing that America’s promise of true equality and equal justice remains a work in progress, as the American journey continues forward. As a society, after considering where some people live, how they look, how they dress, we sometimes view them as having less value, as Americans who don’t count as much, as “others.”

Unfortunately, we tend to forget that America’s history has evolved from all demographic groups, enriching each other. With that being said, now, more than ever, we need to respect and embrace our differences, letting those differences help “shape all our lives,” as we continue rejecting stereotypes and working toward leveling the playing field. There is a need for more interracial cooperation and all people of good will to come together to renew the American dream of justice and equality that was so much a part of the King legacy.

Now, more than ever, if you are “someone who looks ahead and not behind, someone who welcomes new ideas without rigid reactions, someone who cares about the welfare of the people,” then let’s join forces and become those new “north stars,” giving voice to the hopes and dreams of a better tomorrow. “Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.” (James Baldwin)

Larry Sutton is a retired educator who taught at Clinton High School.