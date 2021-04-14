Remembering a true superhero

It’s not every day that you meet someone who lights up a room with their charismatic personality and zest for life while making you feel like you’re the most important individual inside those four walls.

That’s how I felt the day I ran into Brent Hall in the men’s locker room at Workout Anytime of Clinton approximately three years ago this month. Exhausted from my two-hour weight training regimen, I was sprawled out on the little bench next to the lockers slowly drinking my whey protein shake before hopping into the shower to wash off the grime.

After I finished responding to several text messages, this hulkster with muscles bulging underneath his navy blue Clinton Police Department uniform walked into my life. With eyes as big as saucers, I immediately threw my hands into the air before claiming, “I didn’t do it, officer,” which was followed by much laughter from both of us.

The law enforcement officer acknowledged my professed innocence by noting, “It’s a good thing you didn’t do anything; because I’d have a difficult time putting you into handcuffs with all those muscles.”

After Brent looked past my rollator walker and detected the Pittsburgh Steelers duffel bag at my feet, we chatted about the six-time Super Bowl champ’s prospects for the NFL Draft later that month while he changed into his gym clothes.

Although we were born decades apart in different parts of the “Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave,” we shared a passion for the Steel City ballers and weightlifting, which laid the foundation for the camaraderie we shared.

Within five minutes of conversation, he became my new best friend; and even though I was shirtless and covered in sweat, he forced me to my feet before giving me one of those infamous heartwarming bear hugs. Our bond of friendship was strengthened in the months and years that followed with numerous conversations, mostly involving the triumphs and failures of our favorite sports team, as well as bodybuilding and nutrition tips.

When I heard the news of his tragic death while sitting around the dinner table with my family on Easter Sunday, it gripped my heart and I could barely hold it together until I went into my bedroom and wept like a baby. As I began to process the information, my mind was in a state of denial about the news the eldest of my two younger sisters relayed to me and the rest of those assembled at the holiday gathering.

I didn’t want to believe it.

But when I went to my gym buddy’s Facebook page, it was filled with post after post of heartfelt sympathy and condolences for the sudden and shocking loss of the police officer in the prime of his life.

It brought tears to my eyes again; and I had to turn off my phone.

Then I thought about the last conversation I had with my brother from another mother. It was back in late February when I was doing a little spring cleaning a wee bit earlier than usual. I had decided to downsize and part with several of my Steelers clothing items, including the team jacket, Antonio Brown’s football jersey and an assortment of T-shirts, as well as a mixture of other sports paraphernalia.

Since I knew Brent was an enthusiastic Pittsburgh Steelers fan, he was the first guy I thought of when making the decision to bag up a few of my favorite things. He was over the moon when I told him I wanted to “give” him the items. My only regret is not having him pick them up at my house like he intended. Instead, he had another friend fetch them for him at the gym.

Due to the fact that I hadn’t seen my compadre since before the coronavirus hit, it would’ve been nice to be able to see him one last time and get another one of those heartwarming bear hugs.

One of the last things he texted to me was “Thank you so much bro (for all the Steelers stuff); I owe you a huge one!!”

I was planning to collect on that favor when the Clinton Dark Horses began playing fall football again. My intention was to ask him if I could sit in the grandstand with all the other spectators and watch him do his thing down on the field with the players while wearing that Steelers jacket.

Of course, knowing him the way I did, that wouldn’t have been good enough. He would have insisted that I sit on the team bench right in the thick of all the action.

I don’t know if they play football up in Heaven; but I can certainly imagine my chum angling for a team while walking the streets of gold in search of a few angelic athletes.

They broke the mold the day Brent Hall was born. With such a dynamic personality and a heart of gold, that young man was one of a kind. He did a lot of good during his time on this planet; and he spread joy and love wherever he went.

He may have been a mere mortal to some, but he was one of my superheroes whom I aspire to emulate; and his ability to brighten your day with his warm smile was his superpower. He may be gone from this earthly life, but he will never be forgotten. Rest easy my friend now that you are in the arms of our Lord Jesus Christ.

Peace and love until we meet again!

He is survived by his parents, sister, niece, maternal grandparents and several aunts, uncles and cousins as well as a multitude of friends, including this columnist, that will cherish his memory for the rest of their lives.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.