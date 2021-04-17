Are we on borrowed time?

Who actually said it? Well, we don’t know for sure, but what was said is the truth. And it seems now more true than ever.

It’s a quote about democracy that was attributed to Alexis de Toqueville, the French diplomat, describing democracy in America in the early 1800’s. But more likely, the quote actually came from Alexander Fraser Tytler, a Scottish historian, in the late 1700’s. Whoever or whenever, it sure describes what we are seeing right before our eyes in our country today. Here it is, but in a version with more updated language:

“A democracy is always temporary in nature; it simply cannot exist as a permanent form of government. A democracy will continue to exist up until the time that voters discover that they can vote themselves generous gifts from the public treasury. From that moment on, the majority always votes for the candidates who promise the most benefits from the public treasury, with the result that every democracy will finally collapse due to loose fiscal policy, which is always followed by a dictatorship.”

Why did I dig up that quote from years ago? If you look around, the answer is obvious. The American people have discovered that generous gifts, commonly called money, are available from their government, if only their elected officials will make them available to them. So they make sure to elect officials who will do so. By the way, this also includes benefiting from electing officials who will not take much of the people’s personal income in the form of taxes.

So now we have a U.S. government that is sending out tremendous amounts of financial benefits to Americans, but is taking in much less in the form of taxes. The amount of the U.S. government debt to creditors passed $28 trillion earlier this year. But apparently that’s okay with most Americans. Recently passed by Congress, the American Rescue Plan, has support of 68% of Americans, even though the $3 trillion price tag will continue to balloon the U.S. deficit. Furthermore 80% approved of the $1400 stimulus checks included in the bill. (Hey, free money is always appreciated.) And just this week, President Biden is being pressured by progressives to use executive action in order to forgive up to $50,000 of college student loan debt.

Even though the Republican Party used to complain about the U.S. debt, both political parties have been active in running up the yearly deficits. The U.S. debt actually started to take off during the Reagan administration with increased government spending, especially with the military, and with the tax cuts which boosted the economy after the Carter years. The debt has continued to skyrocket since, during both Democratic and Republican administrations.

And it continues to grow. The federal deficit during President Trump’s last year was over $3 trillion in 2020, and is projected to be over $3 trillion again this year, in President Biden’s first year. There may be Washington politicians who have not read the quote about democracy that I shared earlier in this column. But they know it’s true that out of control spending will eventually lead to ruin. So why do they keep on spending and doing nothing about controlling the spiraling U.S. debt? It’s simple. We, the voters, don’t want them to, and we will probably vote them out if they attempt to do so.

Maybe a Bible verse I read this week can better explain the times we are in. It is 2 Timothy 4:3-4, from the New King James Version of the Bible, with a little help from the Mac’s Amplified Version. Here it is:

“For the time will come (and it has come) when they (most American voters) won’t endure sound doctrine (about economics), but according to their own desires (and greed), because they have itching ears (want the easy way out), they will heap (vote) up for themselves teachers (politicians); and they will turn their ears away (won’t listen to common sense) from the truth (that debt must be paid, or the credibility of the debtor becomes useless), and be turned aside to fables (that deficits don’t matter).

By the way, Tytler also wrote that history has shown that a democracy seldom lasts more than 200 years, because of the reasons mentioned above. Then, by my calculation, the United States may already be on borrowed time.

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton and can be reached at [email protected]