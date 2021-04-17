For the past several weeks, every time I look online at The Sampson Independent, there is an article about a matter involving The Sampson County Board of Education and one particular board member. It seems that the mission of this board member has been to help disadvantaged children of all races to improve their lives through education and personal development.

I decided to research this matter further and in doing so, what I have learned and what I have been told is that the concern that one board member has with a fellow board member and the non-profit agency that the board member oversees is absolutely absurd and is not based on reason or North Carolina State Law. The concern stems from unethical and unprofessional factors.

According to North Carolina General Statutes 14-234 “Public Officers or Employees Benefiting from Public Contracts; Exceptions, and the Sampson County Board of Education Conflict of Interest Policy,” one board member appears to be lacking in knowledge and understanding. According to the abovementioned General Statute and Board Policy, “A conflict arises when a board member contracts to do business with his board, but there is an exception for small counties and cities because the law understands that conflicts are more inherent in small jurisdictions.”

Also, it is substantiated knowledge that the Board of Education’s attorney drafted a resolution whereas the conflict is excused as an exception in Sampson County. The Superintendent and the attorney approved the resolution to accept this grant in question.

Therefore, the board member of the nonprofit organization has a right to submit a program to the board; however, the board member cannot vote on this item. The board members who voted against the grant stating it to be a conflict are incorrect because of the exception in Sampson County that excuse the conflict.

So again, I ask, “What is the underlying issue?” In my opinion, it is one board member who for years has controlled the Board and now this board member has come against board members who do not readily agree with this member’s opinions. This board member must accept the fact, that it is a new day and a new season.

You have an issue more significant in my opinion as it relates to this Board. You have a member who has taken the oath to be ethical, professional, faithful, and of integrity, and it has been shown this member is publicly degrading human beings of a different ethnic group. Let me add, humor is found on the individual’s part in doing so. Unethical and unprofessional flavors of racism in disguise.

There is absolutely nothing unconstitutional or unethical regarding this board member and its nonprofit agency that provides programs and services for disadvantaged students except in the eyes of unconstitutional, unprofessional, and unethical individuals.

In conclusion I ask, “What is the underlying issue?”

Milton Whitfield

Dudley, NC