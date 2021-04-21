Withdrawal from ‘graveyard of empires’

The George W. Bush administration launched an invasion of Afghanistan on Oct. 7, 2001, in response to Osama bin Laden’s September 11, 2001, assault on the United States. Osama bin Laden was a Saudi, but he had taken refuge in Afghanistan. When the Americans arrived, bin Laden and his followers quickly retreated to remote mountain caves.

Bush quit. He failed to go after bin Laden and, instead, launched an invasion of Iraq, an innocent country that had nothing to do with the attack on the United States. The U.S. invasion of Iraq expanded to 14 countries: Afghanistan, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Iraq, Kenya, Libya, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Syria, Tunisia, Yemen, and, also, air/drone strikes in Pakistan, according to the January-February 2019 edition of the Smithsonian magazine.

Afghanistan does not have the capability to present a serious threat to the United States. The argument that the United States needs to maintain armed forces in Afghanistan is feeble. Russia or China could present a military threat to the United States. The U.S. defense does not depend on having U.S. military forces based in either of those countries.

Osama bin Laden’s cost to launch his attack was trivial. The U.S. response to that attack, including subsequent operations in other countries, has cost, according to a cnbc.com report on Nov. 20, 2019, $6.4 trillion. The cost in American lives is disputed but probably is around ten thousand. This episode in American history was given the name Global War on Terror — an absurdity.

On April 16, 2021, CNN reported that from March 16, 2021, to April 16, 2021, there were 45 “mass shootings” in the United States. We need to do our homework before we instruct the rest of the world.

The military operations conducted in the Middle East and Africa gave our military personnel valuable experience and provided an opportunity to test new weapons and equipment. But that benefit expires in a few years because of personnel turnover and the development of new technology.

During the period of recorded history, Afghanistan has been invaded by the Maurya Empire, by Alexander the Great, the Rashidun Caliphate, Genghis Khan, Tamerlane, the Mughal Empire, the Persian Empire, the British, the Russians (USSR), and by the United States. All ten invasions influenced Afghanistan to some extent, but Afghanistan will still be there long after its tormentors have faded into history.

America’s greatest asset is the set of ideals we aspire to uphold. Imposing those ideals on others by force or coercion is a contradiction. America at its best is a nation that others voluntarily attempt to emulate.

Jack Stevenson is retired. He served two years in Vietnam as an infantry officer, retired from military service and worked three years as a U.S. Civil Service employee. He also worked in Egypt as an employee of the former Radio Corporation of America (RCA). Currently, he reads history, follows issues important to Americans and writes commentary for community newspapers.