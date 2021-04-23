Spinning the wheels

The primary cause of our current climate change is the emission of greenhouse gases that are created when we burn fossil fuels. Successfully addressing that problem requires either capturing and controlling those emissions or changing to new energy sources that do not emit greenhouse gases. Or, perhaps, both methods will be required.

The proposal to build a fleet of electric automobiles and trucks to address climate change is flawed. Electricity transmits energy; it is not a source of energy. Electric automobiles reduce greenhouse gas emissions only if the power plant that generates the electricity does not emit greenhouse gases. Sixty percent of U.S. electricity is produced with fossil fuels. Electric automobiles will not solve the problem unless we simultaneously modify electric power plants to operate without emissions. But even that task will not be sufficient.

We operate 250 million automobiles and trucks, and we drive three trillion miles each year. That requires an enormous amount of energy. If we are going to electrify the automotive fleet, we will need to build additional electric power plants. Considerable lead time is required to build new power plants. What type of energy would those additional power plants use?

Nuclear energy is a possibility. There is a lot of research underway to design modular nuclear facilities that would be more manageable and less costly than current nuclear power plants. But we would still have to deal with radioactive nuclear waste.

Hydroelectric power plant expansion is limited by topography and precipitation.

Wind and solar energy are produced intermittently and variably. Wind and solar systems must be supported by conventional power plants that can operate 24/7/365. And because of the rapid changes of wind and solar energy production, conventional power plants encounter costs and problems if they accept more than about 20% of their electricity from the intermittent producers. A storage system for electricity would be an ideal solution. The lakes behind hydroelectric dams are a storage system, but that system is limited by topography and precipitation. Denmark sometimes produces more wind energy than needed. The extra electricity is transmitted to Norway or Sweden where it is used to pump water into mountain reservoirs. The water stored at elevation is used, as needed, to produce electricity at hydroelectric plants. The electricity is then transmitted to several countries including Denmark. But that system is severely limited by topography.

Hydrogen is an intriguing fuel that is on the research drawing board. When hydrogen burns, the by-product is water. Hydrogen has several industrial uses, but it is too early to know the role hydrogen may ultimately play in our adjustment to climate change.

Long-term storage of electricity in batteries is a technology that has not been developed. Electricity storage for a few hours does not meet requirements for societal well-being or national security. Eminent energy scholar Vaclav Smil gives us an indication of the difficulty of replacing fossil fuel with batteries in his book Grand Transitions. A fully fueled Boeing 787 aircraft carries approximately 101 tons of fuel. If that fossil fuel were replaced with batteries that could do an equivalent amount of work, the battery pack would weigh approximately 2,500 tons.

A lot of research and development must be accomplished if we are going to change our energy sources. Sixty percent of American houses, mostly in the coldest areas of the country, are heated with fossil fuel. The lives of 40% of the world’s population depend on nitrogen fertilizer that is manufactured with fossil fuel. Sixty percent of the world’s clothing is made from fossil fuel. Not fewer than 6000 items are made from plastic, and plastic is made from fossil fuel. The pipes that bring fresh water to our dwellings and carry waste away are plastic.

Solar panels, blades for wind turbines, building insulation and siding, some flooring, carpet, cell phones and electronic equipment, automobile parts, aircraft parts, satellite components, baby bottles, children’s playground equipment, food packaging, vital hospital equipment, and seabed fiber optic cables are all made of plastic or have plastic components. Machinery requires lubricants made from fossil fuel.

The United States has more than two million miles of paved streets and roads, mostly asphalt, that must be maintained. Asphalt is a petroleum product. Many of our houses have asphalt roof shingles, and many large buildings utilize a “tar” roofing seal. Iron manufacturing requires coke derived from coal. Cement, produced with intense heat supplied by fossil fuel, is used to manufacture concrete. The world is on a concrete pouring binge. During the first few years of the 21st century, especially 2010 to 2013, China poured more concrete than the United States did during the entire 20th century. The world uses one and half trillion bricks annually, usually made by firing clay with fossil fuel.

Greenhouse gases are a thermostat that make the planet habitable. Scientific evidence indicates that we are in the process of setting the thermostat too high for comfort. Electricity generation is the world’s leading source of anthropogenic (human caused) greenhouse gases. Converting power plants to pollution free designs is a priority. Adopting electric automobiles before we adopt pollution free electric power generation is merely spinning the wheels of climate change remediation.

Jack Stevenson is retired. He served two years in Vietnam as an infantry officer, retired from military service and worked three years as a U.S. Civil Service employee. He also worked in Egypt as an employee of the former Radio Corporation of America (RCA). Currently, he reads history, follows issues important to Americans and writes commentary for community newspapers.