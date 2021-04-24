Thank you for your patience

It was nice, wasn’t it? Just cruising down Sunset Avenue here in Clinton, without any road construction. I was remarking how nice it was, with no orange cones, no traffic backups. The Hwy 24 construction was complete, or so I thought. A friend just smiled and proceeded to ruin my day.

“You know that they are going to tear down and replace the bridges on the Faircloth Freeway, don’t you?” he said. “Oh, and it’s going to be a two year project.” I knew the current bridges were old. (I can remember when the Faircloth Freeway was constructed, back when I was a young kid. So, around fifty years later, it’s probably time for them to be replaced.)

So, here we are again, with vehicles backed up past the top of the ramp coming off of the Faircloth Freeway, trying to get on Hwy 24 West, and traffic backed up a couple of stoplights on Hwy 24 heading toward the bridges. I’m in that traffic, watching some guy try to squeeze into my lane. Once again, patience is needed.

Patience and road construction. That reminds me of Ruth Bell Graham, the late wife of the famous evangelist, Billy Graham. (Trust me, there is a connection.) Ruth Bell Graham was born in China, the daughter of missionaries stationed there. She was married to Billy Graham for 65 years, until her death in 2007.

Ruth Graham was always a strong supporter of Billy Graham’s ministry, and helped in many ways, usually behind the scenes. But her primary role for many years was raising their five children, often single-handed, since Billy was gone for long periods of time with crusades and ministry.

Raising those five children was difficult. But Ruth did it well, and with a keen sense of humor. It is said she once was asked, with Billy being gone so much and she stuck with the children, had she ever thought about divorce. With a sly grin she answered, “Divorce, never. But murder, that’s another story.” Concerning marriage, she also stated, “Just pray for a tough hide and a tender heart.” And, “Every cat knows some things need to be buried.”

Here’s why I’m thinking about Ruth Bell Graham while creeping along on Sunset Ave. Once, while Ruth and Billy were driving through a long construction zone in Charlotte, Ruth saw a sign at the end of the work zone that simply stated, “End of construction. Thank you for your patience.”

“I want that on my tombstone,” Ruth said. And it is. If you go to the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, you will see the grave of Ruth Graham, with the simple inscription she wanted.

“Thank you for your patience. End of construction.” Ruth Graham knew a great truth. We are all under construction. We are all just a big, messy construction project until the day we die.

I am thankful I had parents who were patient with me when I was young and stupid. And I am thankful today, that I have loved ones around me who are patient now that I am older and not quite so stupid, but often still stupid. But more than that, I am thankful for a patient and loving God, who began his construction process in me almost fifty years ago, and is continuing the work today.

So my personal construction is continuing. Maybe part of my construction is learning patience while sitting in this line crawling down Sunset Ave. Maybe it’s being compassionate and kind enough to let that driver in who is trying to sneak his way into my lane. I’m not too sure about that. I’m still under construction.

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton and can be reached at [email protected]