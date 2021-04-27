A puppy finds peace and contentment

Solitary confinement!

If my little boy could comprehend the meaning of those two words put together, that is probably what he would have thought every time I put him to bed for the night.

I know he must have felt isolated and lonely, not to mention frightened and scared, in that huge bedroom all my himself.

After all, our newly adopted little Pomapoo puppy was only eight weeks old when he was ripped away from the only life he had ever known with his mom, dad, and five siblings.

That’s when he was given to my then wife Sharon and I, who were nothing more than virtual strangers to him with only one planned meeting, and driven nearly three hundred and fifty miles to an unfamiliar land he knew nothing about.

It nearly broke my heart every night when I had to lock the most adorable little creature on the planet into his over-sized kennel. He would whimper and whine just like a small child.

We had a nice cozy little fur lined bed in the rear of the enclosure for Buster to sleep on, along with a couple of his favorite play toys to comfort him. Newspaper was laid at the front end in the event of an unfortunate accident during the night.

He would jump up against the metal door putting his paws between the squares trying desperately to convince me to let him back out. It tugged at my heart strings and made me feel like I was doing something awful.

But from all the books I had read, as well as various online resources, this was the most effective way to train him to sleep through the night and hold his bladder until morning.

My then wife pretty much ruled the roost, but I put my foot down when it came to potty training. I told her that I was not about to let this pint-sized little fur ball have the run of the house all through the night only to find unpleasant gifts each and every morning.

When I finished saying goodnight, I would turn the light off and close the door behind me. We would hear the little fella’s continuous crying for about an hour each night before it finally stopped.

Sometimes when whimpering ceased, I would get worried and go in to check on him to make sure he was still breathing. The little pooch was always sound asleep in his tiny bed.

Three days after bringing him to his new home, Buster got an unexpected reprieve. My then wife’s sister and her husband brought their brood of four up from Chesapeake, Virginia for a week long visit.

Since we needed to put a couple of the nieces in his bedroom, Buster was put in with us for the seven day stretch. However, his kennel was also brought along for the ride.

So it was a small consolation prize for the little pup. Even though we put him to bed a couple hours before retiring for the night ourselves, Buster was always wide awake when we came into the bedroom.

He didn’t want to go to sleep without us.

While he was resigned to the fact of being in the cage, he was comforted knowing we were nearby. The crying all but stopped by week’s end. I knew this wasn’t good for his training.

After our boisterous and sometime obnoxious house guests went back from whence they came, Buster settled back into the kennel in his own bedroom.

Sure enough, the whimpering and whining started up again.

While he was spending his nights sleeping in our bedroom, the night time accidents had all but stopped. However, once we put him in solitary confinement again, it became a nightly thing.

It was almost like starting his training all over again.

I didn’t want to keep the poor little fella locked up in that cage forever. As much as it hurt to keep doing it, I knew he had to be broken from the habit of going potty in the kennel during the night before being granted his freedom.

Finally, after another month of seemingly endless torture, Buster conquered the nighttime bladder issues. And after another couple of weeks of clean newsprint, he smelled his first taste of newfound independence.

The first night that I didn’t put Buster to bed in his kennel was comical to say the least. I caught the four-legged creature walking back and forth past his bedroom door a couple time.

Once when I walked down the hallway toward the kitchen to put my snack plate in the dishwasher, the little bundle of joy actually went into the open kennel and laid on his bed.

I don’t think he understood the reason why I never put him to bed inside the cold hard plastic shell of isolation. But you could see his eyes sparkle with excitement when Sharon and I turned out all the lights and called him into our room.

Standing in the living room with his head cocked sideways wondering what was happening, he scampered down the hallway, rounded the corner as he came into our bedroom and bounded up onto the bed just like a little toddler.

That’s when Buster knew he was home at last.

After licking both our faces, he snuggled in between us and propped his head up on my leg and closed his eyes. He was happy as a lark. More than anything in the world, all he ever wanted was to sleep with his new mommy and daddy.

Once our little boy found his comfort zone by cuddling up with his parents in bed, the Pomeranian and Poodle mixture slept like a baby; and we never had any more issues with him doing his business during the night.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.