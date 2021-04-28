Dear Editor:

Following is a chronicle of a past lunar event that might resonate with some of your readers:

On a Sunday afternoon in late April 1961, Jane Adams and I, eight-graders at Hobbton High School, were listening to pop music on the radio and chatting about her approaching birthday. It is easy to pinpoint the time because Jane’s birthday would be May 9.

A smash hit at that time was the doo-wop version of “Blue Moon” by the Marcels, and on that afternoon the sound of it filled her room. At its finish, some other hit was aired, and then to our surprise “Blue Moon” was played again. We were amused at this broadcasting error, surmising that there had been a distraction in the control room. But after the finish of the next song, incredibly “Blue Moon” was heard yet again! This pattern continued, with every other song being “Blue Moon” over and over again. Now, 60 years later, I am unable to confirm the exact duration of the “Blue Moon” marathon, and lost from memory is the radio station, but the passing of six decades has not dimmed the impression of such novel programming.

In my adulthood a brainstorm began stirring when I learned that the term “blue moon” actually refers to the rare occurrence of two full moons in a single month. This prompted a search of 1961 moon phases which showed, to my delight, a full moon on April 1 and another on April 30 — a Sunday, nine days before Jane’s birthday. It has been a blue moon day!

The DJ that Sunday afternoon had certainly known this , and perhaps much of the listening audience also knew. But young Beth and Jane, who did not know, nevertheless enjoyed an unspoken celebration of a celestial event. Jane has been dead more than 30 years, leaving a void for me in the sharing of this sweet memory, and these days I often wonder if there are others who remember listening to “Blue Moon” ad infinitum on that wonderful spring afternoon exactly 60 years ago. I’d love to hear from those persons. And I hope I don’t have to wait a blue moon!

I would welcome response by text at 804-313-5670.

Sincerely,

Beth Britt Parker