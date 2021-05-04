Little League season opener

With the Yankees up three to zero over the Pirates at the top of the second, the spectators in the stands were chanting for the pitcher to complete the third strikeout in a row making it an immaculate inning.

“Swing, Batter, Batter, Swing,” I shouted, along with several other fans, from the bleachers nearest the concession stand as we applauded when my big brother John and his teammates ran off the field to take another turn at bat.

The sun was shining and spirits were high that fine spring day at the season opener for Bentleyville’s little league baseball high atop Caramel Park in the heart of the little Pennsylvania coal mining town in 1973.

I was sitting next to my cousin Lori Farrell in the grand stand behind the baseball diamond near my parents, who were doting on my two-year-old, blonde-haired sister.

Seated directly behind us, Mrs. Beverley Demo was aptly positioned with her little brood to cheer on her middle son, David, one of my favorite chum’s and first grade classmates.

Mr. Andrew “Andy” Puskarich, the next door neighbor of the minister’s family, was coaching both athletic youngsters on the Yankees that season, along with ten other rambunctious little first and second graders.

“Dad,” I declared with puppy dog eyes looking up at my father while rubbing my stomach. “When are we gonna be able to get something to eat cause my tummy is starting to make funny noises.”

“Not to worry, my boy,” stated the blond-haired minister wrapping his arm around the little nipper before giving him a gentle squeeze. “We’ll get some grub to tide you over until supper as soon as your brother takes his turn at bat.”

“I think I smell a little piggy,” whispered Paul Demo as he leaned forward cupping his hands around my ear. “You can’t even go an hour without stuffing your little face with some slop from the trough.”

“Maybe you need to roll around in the mud behind the bleachers to be fully satisfied,” he added with a hearty laugh while poking fun at his younger brother’s playmate.

The lanky adolescent grabbed me from behind and pulled me up onto his lap as he began a vicious attack of the tickle monster causing me to squirm about with laughter.

“Paul Michael Demo,” warned the stay-at-home mother with the look of disapproval as she chided her oldest. “You need to watch your mouth before I take you behind the concession stand and give you a proper whooping.”

“Good grief,” exclaimed the brown-eyed juvenile with the look of shock while cradling me in his arms like a little babe. “Mark knows I’m just messing around cause I wouldn’t do anything to hurt my surrogate brother.”

“Besides,” I professed while standing to my feet between the legs of the brown-haired stripling looking at him square in the face with a smirk. “If he did try to throw me in the mud, he knows I’d grab on to him like a bloodsucking leech and take him with me.”

“Now,” admitted the 32-year-old with a sly grin as he turned around and glanced at the woman behind him. “I’d pay good money to watch a first grader tackle a fourth grader and take him to the mat.”

Everyone, including the nine-year-old, burst out into a fit of laughter as the minister’s firstborn stepped into the batter’s box ready to face the fire of the Pirates left-handed pitcher.

After the freckle-faced lad swung the bat and missed the ball on his first attempt, the umpire yelled out, “Strike one!” as the catcher removed his face mask to threw the ball back to the pitcher’s mound for another go around.

While the seven-year-old stepped out of the batter’s box to take a couple swings, the black-haired pitcher took a couple wrist snap’s into his glove before spitting a phlegm wad into the dirt.

When the wind-up began, the second grader tightened his grip on the bat before the ball sailed right across home plate as he made a connection between the two inanimate objects sending the knuckle curve over the shortstop’s head out into left field.

“Good hustle,” yelled the coach as he clapped his hands running along the baseline with the little tyke as he took his base. “Hold your ground now cause the second baseman has the ball.”

My family, along with all the other attendees, shouted for joy and gave thunderous applause as the preacher’s son came back to first base jumping on the bag with both feet.

Glancing over at the nearly nonexistent line at the concession stand, the father of three thought now was as good a time as any to get a jump on the hordes of hungry spectators waiting to make their move.

The Bible scholar helped me jump down off the bleachers as the pair, accompanied by the lass with the brown-haired bob, traipsed over to the concession stand looking for something to curb our appetite.

Paul hopped down from the scaffolding and joined the trio at the snack bar to satisfy his own stomach grumblings.

“What can I do you for,” questioned Tony ‘Sinso’ Scicchitano with a broad smile from behind the counter as he ran through the menu highlights. “We have the usual — peanuts, popcorn and crackerjacks.”

“Or maybe you’d like something with a little more meat,” he continued with raised eyebrows while tempting our palates with his specialty. “Perhaps, I can interest you in one of our foot-long dogs or a delicious slice of my very own homemade pizza pie.”

Briefly glancing down at the wide-eyed youngsters, the local pastor looked up at the middle-aged gentleman and proclaimed they would take three slices of the trademark pepperoni pizza and some ice cold Coca-Cola.

“You won’t regret it,” assured the man with a tinge of gray in his brown locks as he scooped up the New York-Style pizza on paper plates with a wide-angled spatula. “If you’re not completely satisfied after the first bite, you have a money-back guarantee.”

“It’s the best pizza pie in the Mon Valley region,” he added flashing his pearly whites as he laid the piping hot indulgence on the counter top before ringing up the purchase. “You have my word on that; and you can take it to the bank.”

After the businessman handed the tall clergyman his change, the religious leader sank his teeth into the thick crust with gobs of cheese and pepperoni. “We thank you for the ice cold drinks to go with this delicious pizza.”

Stay tuned… this is the first in a series of two connected stories about the 1973 Little League season opener high atop Caramel Park. You can read the conclusion of the story in my column next Tuesday.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton. If you are interested in reading the extended version of this story in his novel titled, “Little Town by Gibson Mine,” just type the title into the Facebook search engine. Once you enter the public Facebook page, scroll down to Chapter 7, Breach in the Church Parsonage.