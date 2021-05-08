Undoing centuries of systemic racism

As we approach the anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, the American people are still a far cry from being any more understanding and appreciative of the history of Blacks in America.

However, those Americans who understood and appreciated the point behind “Black Lives Matter” before the brutal killing of George Floyd and those Americans who have evolved in their understanding of “Black Lives Matter” after the murder of Mr. Floyd are now more committed than ever to undoing systemic racism in this country. Now, no one should take this personally. It’s about a 400 year history in America where race was allowed to shape every aspect of the American experience, resulting in systemic failures across the board, but most notably in employment, education, criminal justice and health care.

Indeed, we are at a unique moment in our nation’s history, poised for greatness if we can make the right choices. I think President Joe Biden’s first 100 days have set the right tone, and during his first address to Congress recently, he emphatically proclaimed , “America is on the move again.” Hopefully, most Americans will see a need to move beyond our fears and begin “seeing with new eyes,” as we get back on track to building that “beloved community.” It was Dr. King who defined the “beloved community” as a society where “caring and compassion drive political policies that support the worldwide elimination of poverty and hunger and all forms of bigotry and violence. At its core, the “beloved community” is an engine of reconciliation.”

Without a doubt, in order for us to move beyond our divisiveness as a people and nation, it will take us all, working together. And that is going to be difficult to achieve as long as former President Donald Trump, nearly 6 months after the Nov. 3, 2020 general election, insists on continuing “The Big Lie,” saying, “This was a rigged election.” That nonsense needs to stop for the sake of our Republic. To be sure, both Republicans and Democrats can find some common ground as a starting point and in defense of our democracy. Yes, our common humanity makes it imperative that we care about the welfare of the people—their health, their housing, their schools, their jobs and their human rights. For certain, the cost of compromise will be much less than the price of reconstructing the nation, as “hate tears down and destroys.” Why is that so hard to understand.

For the sake of our Republic, let’s go ahead now and face our past sins, so that we can put them behind us. Likely, there will be a need for us to reshape the role of government, in order for us to address and undo centuries of systemic racism. Only then will there be an understanding and an appreciation of the history of Black Americans, while committing to the declaration, “Black Lives Matter,” which may “require a qualitative change in our souls.”

Larry Sutton is a retired educator who taught at Clinton High School.