Wrestling with bowling pins

After bundling up in my blue bomber to face the frosty February weather at the end of the school day, I was excited to be spending the afternoon with my first grade classmate David Demo, along with his older sibling Paul.

Following a short bus ride through the streets of Bentleyville, Pennsylvania, I hopped off the yellow submarine with the brothers as we walked to their front door.

After we finished a little snack in the kitchen, we rushed off to the boys bedroom to engage in a flurry of exciting activities.

After discussing our entertainment options, we decided to play with Paul’s brand new bowling set that he received for his tenth birthday the previous month.

“I found it,” revealed the lanky adolescent as he came out of the closet holding up the shrink-wrapped game triumphantly. “You two can be on the same team; and I think I’ll still mop the floor with youns.”

“Think again,” shouted the first grader while shaking his head at his big brother. “Wouldn’t you be surprised if we winned the game and beat your tail in the process.”

Paul chased his little brother around the bedroom with one of the bowling pins and playfully smacked his backside when he tumbled onto his bed squealing with delight.

I laughed at the siblings as the ten-year-old sat atop my intimate friend riding him like a busting bronco while whacking his hindquarters with the club-shaped plastic object.

“Laugh it up, funny boy,” remarked the brown-eyed juvenile chuckling as he looked over at me. “Just because you’re an invited guest, doesn’t mean you ain’t gonna get some of this.”

I rushed over to the closet and attempted to lock myself inside before the athletic young lad turned me over his knee and playfully swatted my derriere causing me burst into laughter.

Once the fourth grader cut me loose, he looked at us and asked if we had enough spankings for one day.

We looked at one another with raised eyebrows before charging at the older boy and knocked him to the ground as we jumped on top of the brown-eyed adolescent tickling his funny bone.

While I dug my fingers into our willing victim’s rib cage, my playmate snatched one of the bowling pins from off the floor and smacked his brother’s hiney with the club-shaped plastic object.

The brown-haired stripling wrapped his arms around me and pretended to body slam me like “The Crusher,” a professional wrestler for the World Wide Wrestling Federation.

“Dog pile,” yelled the middle brother as he climbed on his bed and dove on top of his older brother as if he was jumping from the top rope. “I knew if I kept working at it, I’d land at the top of the heap.”

“All right, fellas,” commented Paul after freeing himself from the heap as we laid on the floor giggling. “I thought we were gonna play with my bowling set, not have a tag team wrestling match.”

“Well…,” claimed the brown-haired lad with straight bangs flashing his pearly whites while propping himself up on his elbows. “Just to be clear… you’re the one that started this free for all.”

“Fair enough,” suggested the oldest of the bunch looking down at the two rugrats with a sheepish grin on his face. “Since I started this battle royal, then I guess I will be the one to finish it.”

Squealing like a couple of laughing hyenas, the fourth grader jumped on top of us before smacking the palm of his hand on the hardwood floor three times declaring himself the winner of the unplanned competition.

Still giggling hysterically, David helped me off the floor while his big brother gathered up most of the bowling pins to take out into the long narrow passageway.

We snatched up the last of the stray pins before bringing them to the opposite end of the hallway where the ten-year-old was setting them up into a pyramid.

On my first attempt, I managed to knock down three pins while my school chum bowled over five more bringing our grand total to eight leaving the two in each corner on the back row.

When it was time for Paul’s turn to throw the ball down the lane, his younger brother switched places with him to pick up the pins after they get knocked down.

However, the athletic young man knocked down all ten pins on his first crack at it, thereby giving him a strike just coming out of the gate.

Over the course of the next several frames, the lead switched back and forth between the two teams three times, ultimately giving us the advantage going into the last frame.

“All right, boys,” divulged the mathematician as he finished adding up all the points on the makeshift scorecard. “This next frame is for all the marbles; so brace yourselves to lose the whole bag.”

With that said, I lined up the ball with the pins before letting go of the ball as the two brothers watched it roll down the corridor knocking six pins down.

After David and I gave each other a high five, my playmate took aim as he released the second ball toppling the other four pins giving us a spare.

“There you go,” warned the first grader as he brushed his hands together before sticking out his tongue toward his bug-eyed brother. “If you don’t get a strike, we will hold all the marbles.”

Before releasing for what he hoped to be his last ball of the game, the brown-eyed stripling closed his eyes and took in a deep breath as he expelled the air simultaneously with the circular object watching as it rolled along the wall.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, the fourth grader bowled another gutter ball for the second time in a row giving the win to a couple of first graders.

Grabbing ahold of one another, David and I jumped for joy before falling into a heap as we celebrated our hard fought win.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton. If you are interested in reading the extended version of this story in his novel titled, “Little Church at the Top of the Hill,” just type the title into the Facebook search engine. Once you enter the public Facebook page, scroll down to Chapter 39, A Bowling Extravaganza.