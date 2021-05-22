Summer learning in academics and beyond

With the Clinton City Schools having already designed a teacher pay plan for the upcoming summer school program following over a year of the pandemic, it seems that “the chickens are coming home to roost.”

It was back in June 2014 that I posed the following question: “For the summer of 2014, what percent of our county youth will have access to quality and inclusive summer programs?” I went on to implore our community at large by suggesting, “Let this summer(2014) be the time we start creating a broader awareness for summer activities to better serve all our youth, including summer internships and temporary summer jobs, while exposing our youth to future career options and grooming them for future local employment.”

My thinking seven years ago can be summed up in this statement: “We can start something now(2014) that will continue for generations to come, helping our youth achieve their personal best by letting summer be a time for continued learning, which will help them maintain hope for a brighter future.”

Then came the summer of 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018 and, each time, I took to my platform again with this appeal: “Believing that everyone counts, it is time for an epic shift in how we treat summer and the lack of opportunities for most of our children and youth.” In those editorials, I concluded with this: “It’s simply wrong to leave some kids to their own devices for having a safe, healthy and productive summer. It should be the responsibility of all community stakeholders, including education leaders and policy-makers to create and help fund high-quality summer learning programs that will positively impact all our children and youth.”

Now, with the 2021 summer season approaching, let me again make it crystal clear that I will never tire or retreat from making the case for summer learning opportunities for our young people, especially our low income children and youth in Sampson County. I believe every child deserves to thrive during the summer “vacation,” not just the children and youth of the privileged. It is way past time that we, as a community, make our youth a priority, encouraging them in their attempts to do the right thing. It is also way past time that our community leaders be proactive in seeking to create a community vision for summer learning for our children and youth.

People, we will soon be in the midst of a quiet storm that begins annually in early June, lasting through mid-August. To be sure, there is an urgent need for more of you to make some noise and help sound the alarm that “summer vacation is a disaster for poor children and their parents.”

Considering the many benefits that accrue from summer learning, we need a vision for summer learning in place yesterday. And due to the consequences of the pandemic, this summer will have a greater urgency for summer learning in academics and beyond.

Larry Sutton is a retired educator who taught at Clinton High School.