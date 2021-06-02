A kindergarten graduation

The first Friday in June 1972 was the last day of lessons for Mrs. Irene Cole’s morning kindergarten class at Ellsworth Elementary School as the tight-knit group of pupils readied themselves to bid each other a fond farewell.

While the youngsters were ready to move on to first grade, they were going to miss the camaraderie built over the past nine months.

Since the boys and girls lived in various communities throughout the school district, they would all be moving on to the elementary school in their respective towns.

So for many of the students, it meant that they would not have the opportunity to see one another again until they reached junior high school.

I savored what little time I had left with Johnny Puskarich and Larry Kotchman, two of my most treasured friends.

We had our desks facing each other while finishing the graduation hats to be worn at a special ceremony before the bell sounded.

When the young scholars finished cutting out the paper hats, we fastened the back side together with Elmer’s glue.

While waiting for the adhesive to dry, my favorite pal was waiting for something else to dry. He poured some of the white substance on his hands and rubbed them together.

As our classmates all finished up with the last craft of the year, the Bentleyville native peeled off the glue into a tissue and threw away the evidence.

The time had finally come to get the classroom set up for our graduation ceremony before the parents began to arrive to witness the special event.

Miss April Farkas, the student teacher, had already set up the metal folding chairs, which were brought in for the occasion, in the back of the large room.

Before the student teacher finished arranging the student chairs, the parents began to filter into the classroom for the end of the year event.

While the kindergarten teacher greeted the special guests, she handed out programs which detailed the sequence of events for the ceremony.

We placed the graduation hats on top of our heads before sitting down at the front of the makeshift setup.

When the my buddies and I sat down in the second row of seats next to the wall of windows, Carol Finney and Terry Mellinger, a blonde and brunette, respectively, were sitting in front of us.

The freckle-faced best friends turned around to speak to us as the moms, dads and other family members found their way to their seats.

During the short conversation, my heart sank when I came to the realization that my dapper young friend from Cokeburg would not be attending school with the rest of us at Bentleyville’s Lower End School.

“I never even thinked about it,” I declared looking at my close companion as a tear trickled down my cheek. “Not only will we not be in the same class next year; but we also won’t be in the same school.”

“Don’t be sad,” remarked the Cokeburg native as he put his hand around my neck and touched our heads together looking into my eyes. It doesn’t matter how close or how far apart we are, we is always gonna be buddies forever.”

Shortly after making a few opening remarks, the kindergarten teacher began calling the names of her pupils to come up to the front and receive certificates of completion for their first year of school.

In addition, the veteran instructor also gave each of them a special award which uniquely fit their little personalities.

The students were also given the rare opportunity to share a favorite memory from the school year with their classmates and special guests in attendance.

After Mrs. Cole presented Johnny with the “Fantastic Friend Award,” the lad of Korean descent talked about his most treasured remembrance.

“I will never forget when I stayed over Mark’s house on New Year’s Eve,” assessed the five-year-old as he looked over at his favorite pal. “We had so much fun watching home movies on the wall.”

“We even got to sleep in a tent that we made under the dining room table,” he added with wide eyes.

Larry was all smiles when “The Super Helper Award” was bestowed upon him. Then he shared his best-loved recollection with the class.

“I will always remember watching the astronaut landing at Mark’s house,” commented the lad with slicked back brown-hair glancing at his dearest friend.

“It was such fun to bounce… around on the pull out sofa.”

“We also had a total blast playing on his playground in the sky,” continued the six-year-old with eyes as big as saucers while visualizing the spectacular view. “We could see everything from his back porch.”

After I stood at the head of the class to obtain my academic achievement, I thanked the teacher when she handed me the “Perfectly Polite Award.”

“Well, Johnny and Larry both stole my favorite memories,” I remarked smiling at my best-loved chums as several of the invited guests let out a chuckle. “But I have a whole lots more.”

“I probably thinked the ‘Thanksgiving Play’ was the best time I had in kindergarten,” I continued raising my hands into the air with excitement. “I liked being an Indian brave with my friends.”

“Farm week was pretty much fun, too,” I added with a snicker. “It was funny when the chickens got out of the hen house during nap time.”

“Oh yeah,” the young lad remembered before sitting down. “I also liked playing with Eddie Richards little piglet.”

At the conclusion of the commencement ceremony, everyone had cake and punch to celebrate the end of kindergarten and the beginning of first grade.

As our classmates trickled out of the building with their families, my two best buddies and I gave one another goodbye hugs before we walked out the front door singing a new favorite tune.

School’s out! School’s out!

Teacher let the bulls out!

No more pencils,

No more books,

No more teacher’s dirty looks!

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton. If you are interested in reading the extended version of this story in his novel titled, “Little Town by Gibson Mine,” just type the title into the Facebook search engine. Once you enter the public Facebook page, scroll down to Chapter 55, A Kindergarten Graduation.