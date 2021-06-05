Recently, I heard a preacher on TV encouraging his congregation about a subject he was excited about. While exhorting them to take a stand, he said, “The only thing you’re going to find in the middle of the road is something that has been run over!”

Yes, these days, if you are in the middle of the road, you often feel like roadkill. I know sometimes I do. There’s a left side of the road and there’s a right side of the road. And there are loud proponents on each side declaring that their way is the only correct way to go. More so, they are the declaring the other side of the road leads to destruction. But there are deep ditches on both sides of that road.

Growing up, there were plenty of dirt roads down around downtown Clement. And when you are a teenager, driving on them can be interesting. We had an old Ford Falcon station wagon that we used primarily to pick up farm help. The floorboard on the driver’s side was rusted out. (Like I said, it was old.) But it worked well enough for what we needed.

One day during the summer, after a rain storm, I was driving some help home. As we got onto the dirt road to their house, the car started sliding around. Okay, I may have helped it a little. (Remember, I was a teenager.) Suddenly, some mud from the road splashed through the hole in the floorboard onto my face. Distracted for a second, I looked up and I was heading for the ditch. I tried to turn it away, but it was too late.

We were stuck in the ditch. Fortunately, my Uncle Rudolph was nearby and brought his tractor by and pulled us out. I tried to explain what happened to him, but I don’t think he really bought my story. (Maybe it’s because he could see the swerving tire tracks from the car as it headed toward the ditch. Okay, maybe it was somewhat my fault.)

I should have been more careful while driving on a muddy dirt road, and paid more attention. I should have stayed away from the ditches, because sometimes the middle of the road is the best way to travel.

But that is not the belief these days, especially when it concerns our country and its future. If you appear to be middle of the road you are criticized. You have to be one hundred percent left, or progressive, or you have to be one hundred percent right, or conservative. There can be no middle ground, because that would be a sign of weakness.

There is no middle ground. For example, concerning our former president, the Trump administration did a very good job in working with the pharmaceutical companies in getting the COVID vaccines developed, processed and out to the public in a short time period. This has helped greatly in starting to get the pandemic behind us. On the other hand, the messaging during the pandemic from the Trump administration was sometimes incorrect and made a difficult time even worse. Both statements can be true.

The United States has always been a nation of immigrants. We should continue to be open to immigration. But we also should have secure borders, and immigration must be done in a controlled manner. Both statements can be true. Black lives do matter, and any police injustice must be handled responsibly and fairly. But we also must recognize the difficulty the law enforcement officers face on a daily basis, and that we also need to honestly examine the culture in which the confrontations start. Once again, both statements can be true. All of the above sounds reasonable and middle of the road, and, of course, that makes it unacceptable in today’s divided climate. One side must be completely right and the other completely wrong.

Why? Many do have understandable beliefs. But there’s also money to be made and personal agendas to be promoted by getting to the edge of those left and right ditches. So we argue back and forth which side of the road is the correct side to be traveling. But maybe we should be more concerned about the actual road itself, and the direction it is going.

“There is a way that seems right to a man, but its end is the way of death.” (Proverbs 14:12 NKJV) And that’s a warning coming from the middle of the road.

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton. McPhail’s new book, “Wandering Thoughts from a Wondering Mind,” a collection of his favorite columns, is available for purchase at the Sampson Independent office, online on Amazon, or by contacting McPhail at [email protected]