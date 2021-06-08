Aunt Margie moves to town

Even though it was the first day of summer vacation following my kindergarten graduation, my brother and I were up and at’em bright and early that Saturday morning.

We were getting ready to go across town to help our Aunt Margie Fenske and her family move into their brand new home.

After everyone piled into the station wagon, Dad slowly drove down the gravel lane past the Andrecheck’s house toward Oliver Avenue.

As soon as our little family reached the main road, we heard the rumble of the freight train as it rattled slowly down the tracks across the road on the other side of the bridge.

The convoy of railroad cars was carrying bituminous coal through the small town of Bentleyville, which was nestled in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains in southwestern Pennsylvania.

If Dad could get the lead out and put the automobile into gear, he could beat the freighter before it crossed over Main Street near the old Roosevelt Theater. The blond-haired young father managed to get over the tracks with not a moment to spare. As the vehicle sped down the street, he noticed the railroad crossing gates halt traffic from the rearview mirror.

My brother and I were excited because we were looking forward to seeing our favorite cousin Lori Farrell, who we hadn’t seen since the day before Easter at Grandma and Pappy Farrell’s house in McKeesport.

When the freckle-faced lad in the back seat asked about the location of their new home, Mom explained it was at the top of Monongahela Street behind his elementary school.

My ears perked up upon hearing the general location of our aunt’s apartment. I remembered my favorite pal Johnny Puskarich lived at the top of the same hill.

“They’re movin to the upstairs apartment of the same house where Johnny lives,” I squealed remembering the former tenants moved out a couple weeks ago while dropping off my buddy following an afternoon play date.

“Surprise,” exclaimed the dark brown-haired woman laughing as she turned her head looking at the astonishment on my face. “That was a very hard secret to keep from you.”

“Lori, you’re finally here,” I asserted after stepping out of the vehicle to give the girl with a brown-haired bob a bear hug with a chuckle. “I was waiting my wholed life for you to finally moved here.”

“I got here as quick as I could,” explained the rising second grader while kissing me on the cheek as we giggled together. “But Big Daddy Butch couldn’t drive any faster.”

My redheaded aunt, who was nearly nine months pregnant, came around the corner of the moving truck carrying a laundry container of linens.

Uncle Karl “Butch” Fenske climbed down off the tailgate of the truck before attempting to lift the headboard to their poster bed covered in a padded moving blanket.

“Hold up there big guy,” declared Dad as he lent a hand to his new brother-in-law with the vertical portion of the bedstead. “I know you have a lot of muscles, but let me help you with that.”

Mom handed each of us several of Lori’s small toys to carry before we all headed up the stairs single file to her sister’s new dwelling. While we walked into the entryway of the multi-family unit, my favorite pal stepped out the front door of his house and the trio of cousins stopped short.

“Johnny,” I exclaimed putting down the miniature suitcase of Barbie doll attire to hug my best buddy. “I was hoping I would get the chance to see you today.”

“I was wondering when you were gonna get here,” commented the lad of Korean descent as the two of us let go of each other. “I almost told you at our kindergarten graduation and messed up the surprise.”

After I introduced my dear cousin to my schoolmate and closest friend, Johnny picked up the case of doll clothes before they all headed up the steps. As the youngsters climbed up the steps into the kitchen, I held on to the railing with one hand while grasping my best friend’s hand with the other.

Mom and Aunt Margie were talking up a storm while busily unpacking plates, cups and saucers as the siblings lined the kitchen cupboards before placing the dishes inside. Rounding the corner, the foursome passed through the dining room before entering the living area. We quickly moved out of the way as the men ambled back through to bring up more furniture.

“How many more steps do we have to climb before we get to your room,” I queried looking at my cousin with uncertainty.

“This is the last flight,” affirmed the little lass looking back at her younger relative before starting up the wooden treads. “My room is around the corner at the top of the steps.”

Since there wasn’t a hand railing, John turned around and grabbed me by the other hand as the three amigos climbed the stairwell together.

Once we reached the top of the stairs, the whippersnappers rounded the corner past the pony wall and walked into Lori’s large attic bedroom.

With wide open mouths and bulging eyes, our attention was immediately drawn to the large picture window standing in front of us. We were completely spellbound by the elaborate panoramic view seen from the highest point in the large house as we rested our arms on the window seal.

“This is groovy,” I mentioned looking at my buddy with a crooked smile and raised eyebrows. “Look at the view from here.”

“You can even see the elementary school,” said the freckle-faced lad glancing over at his cousin as he pointed to the bottom of the hill. “That’s where we will all be going to school in a few months.”

The foursome took one more glimpse of the picturesque scene outside the large window before descending the stairs to bring up more toys from the moving truck.

