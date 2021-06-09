Polishing the lesser-known gems in Clinton

Clinton’s parks have seen investments in recent years, and the fact a master plan aims to build upon a solid foundation at each of the city’s four parks over the coming years is welcome news.

Master plans are years-long processes, as we well know, ones that are brought to fruition with time, money and opportunity. They are also subject to change. All those caveats in mind, the planning that has paved the way for further talks is a sizable step in a great direction. Local officials, with guidance from engineers and input from citizens, are looking to improve all four parks, including Royal Lane Park, Newkirk Park, Fisher Drive Park and the Sampson Center Park.

The first-ever citywide comprehensive master plan for the city parks laid out a multi-million dollar, multi-phase plan to upgrade recreation facilities through various projects and new construction. Raising park utilization rates throughout Clinton and taking the strain off Royal Lane Park is key, engineers said.

Engineers at WithersRavenel helped devise the multi-phase plan, which includes short-term, long-term and future projects.

Among the projects in the tentative plan are enhanced playground equipment, new picnic shelters, greenway trails, new baseball and soccer facilities, a new soccer field, new signage and landscaping, as well as new and expanded fitness trails and pickleball courts, along with stormwater repairs, accessibility, paving repairs and parking improvements.There is an interest in programs for teens and trails and greenways.

Long-term plans may include more multi-purpose fields, pickleball and tennis courts, as well as basketball and volleyball, the plan revealed.

A survey produced by Withers and Ravenel showed that people were overall satisfied by the parks, but there were still many who didn’t know much about them, or the fact they were even there.

That’s not all that surprising, as sometimes we live in our bubbles and may not explore as much as we could. The parks are located in neighborhoods across the city that are not on some of our regular routes. That said, we’ve seen beautiful projects take shape at Newkirk Park over the years, with the help of the park’s advisory committee that has seen a transformation at the site. We’ve also seen a community collaboration at Fisher Drive, where an immaculately-developed dog park sprouted from a partnership between the city, the community college and various community stakeholders and builders.

Sampson Center has seen its share of improvements, similarly from the care of its community, not to mention centerpiece Royal Lane, whose size and location off busy N.C. 24 has sometimes served to take the spotlight off the parks. The master plan seeks to put a brighter light on those other parks, which deserve that shine.

“There’s not a lot of awareness about the parks and the facilities that are there,” said Dan Greenberg with WithersRavenel. “We can build upon the success of Royal Lane Park, and also advertise more for the other three parks and get more involvement in those three parks and spread the usage away from Royal Lane Park.”

Upgrades, additional amenities and community awareness are the goals. We agree.

Countless people have come from other counties to events at Royal Lane, and it should continue to get all the requisite attention it needs as the focal point of Clinton’s recreation. But the other parks are gems in their own right, ones whose gleam will prove more magnificent with a little polish.