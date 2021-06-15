A back porch pool party

Cannonball!

That was the one-word phrase most of the little scalawags yelled out after obtaining a running start from across the “Playground in the Sky” as they plunged into the water paradise.

However, this five-year-old stopped short of the small body of water before jumping into our own private swimming hole because I was fearful of falling and getting hurt while attempting the classic poolside maneuver.

Once I was immersed in the cool water, along with my brother John, cousin Lori Farrell and my favorite pal Johnny Puskarich, we thoroughly enjoyed our time in the man-made lagoon.

Our small band of merry-makers were basking in the fun-filled after-party following my big brother’s special celebration to mark his seventh year on the planet. When all the other attendees left the exciting festivities, the pastor’s two oldest and our special guest quickly changed into our bathing suits as we prepared for the extra special activity.

After using the facilities, the birthday boy caught up with these school chums as we stepped out onto the back porch where all the fun and games had just wrapped up only minutes earlier. Dad, who had moved the table and chairs toward the end closest to the door into the kitchen, was busily filling up the 18-inch round blow up swimming pool with a hose.

As the three musketeers sat down at the decorated table and began to nibble on the leftover chips and pretzels, the tall slender woman emerged from the house with our cousin Lori.

While Mom began cleaning up the mess, the tall blond-haired minister notified us that it would be a wee bit longer before we could jump into the man-made splash zone; then the adults disappeared into the house. The mother of three came back outside with a fresh bottle of root beer and poured us each a glass before going back into the kitchen with the remainder of the food.

Minutes later, the local pastor came back outside and removed the hose from the swimming pool before announcing that it was ready for the little rapscallions to enjoy. Before taking our inaugural dip into the swimming pool, we threw in several water toys — rafts, inner tubes, and goggles — to make our time in the cool liquid more delightful.

Once we obtained our sea legs, this foursome decided to build an obstacle course around the pool with two rafts and two inner tubes; then the freckle-faced lad demonstrated how the competitive race would work. After swimming under the first raft, he rose up out of the water and jumped through the inner tube. Then he did the same thing with the second set of floating devices before reaching the end.

As soon as these water-logged minnows took a turn on the obstacle course, the pair with the best time were the two lads of the same name. It was a ride to the finish line as the two shavers battled for the top spot to see who was the best. At the end of the competition, Johnny came out the victor.

With my hands raised in triumph, I hugged my best buddy as this dynamic duo jumped up and down squealing with glee.

Next, the two oldest cousins paired up against these kindergarten graduates for a game of water basketball with a rubber ball and one of the inner tubes as the basketball hoop.

While the overall object of the game was to see which team could make the most baskets, everyone had to remain on their knees at all times; and each side had to pass the ball at least once before attempting to score. With the rules explained, play commenced with the cousins faking a second pass to do a slam dunk for a score. These rising first graders answered back with a score of our own.

By the end of the game, the score was tied five to five when Johnny intercepted the ball and passed it to me before scoring the winning basket. Pandemonium broke out when my close confidant and I jumped up and down splashing water before toppling over as we took each other under the imaginary sea.

The foursome took a break as the two oldest cousins stretched out on the rafts while the best buddies floated around on the inner tubes. It didn’t take long for the best friends to begin splashing one another while grabbing at legs and arms in an attempt to knock each other off into the water.

This twosome was giggling hysterically before we both flung each other off our flotation device into the water. Then we conspired to pull the birthday boy from his raft.

Once these three pranksters were water-bound, we became make-believe ravenous sharks on the prowl as the circled the brown-haired lass before flipping her into the water. Lori began to squeal as her raft capsized into the imaginary ocean while attempting to flee the man-eating great whites. This quartet ended up having an all out water battle as we splashed each other with wave after wave of water until calling a truce.

When these whippersnappers took a break to wipe the water from their eyes with the towels draped over the pony wall, Mom came outside with some left over birthday cake. With the towels wrapped around our little bodies, we raced around the pool to see who could get to the table first.

The dark-haired brunette stayed outside with us until we gobbled up the dessert, which was gone in no time flat; so she was able to clean up the remainder of the dirty dishes and take down all the party paraphernalia.

Then it was back to the man-made paradise for some more poolside shenanigans.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton. If you are interested in reading the extended version of this story in his novel titled, “Little Church At the Top of the Hill,” just type the title into the Facebook search engine. Once you enter the public Facebook page, scroll down to Chapter 6, A Back Porch Pool Party.