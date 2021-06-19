Juneteenth becomes new national holiday

Even before President Joe Biden signed the bill establishing Juneteenth as the official federal holiday observance to commemorate the ending of slavery in the United States, Juneteenth was viewed by many Black Americans as the best contender for celebrating emancipation and for acknowledging the impact Black American soldiers had in saving the Union. Indeed, this should be “a sacred day” for Black Americans and a commemoration for all Americans.

Interestingly, it has always been my conviction that something so consequential and so instrumental in changing the course of American history deserves ‘official’ attention. And over the last few years Juneteenth has grown in popularity among many Black Americans throughout the United States, with Sampson County having celebrated its first Juneteenth last year.

With the Executive Order issued by President Abraham Lincoln on Jan. 1, 1863, which we all know as the Emancipation Proclamation, the United States took a major step toward freeing enslaved Black Americans in all territories still at war with the Union. Then on April 9, 1865, over two years after the Emancipation Proclamation, the Civil War ended, and the vast majority of the enslaved Black Americans became free. Even as the war ended in April 1865, it will be a little over two more months, on June 19, 1865 before the enslaved Black Americans, some 250,000, in Galveston, Texas were finally informed that “all slaves are free,” realizing their dream of freedom.

This date of June 19, one hundred fifty-six years ago today, known as Juneteenth, the most popular annual celebration of emancipation from slavery in the United States, is now a federal holiday, receiving overwhelming bipartisan support from Congress. And for the record, the entire North Carolina Congressional delegation supported the bill making Juneteenth a national holiday, including our own, Representative David Rouzer, who represents NC’s 7th Congressional District.

Today, many communities across North Carolina and the nation, including Sampson County, will celebrate this historic Juneteenth for 2021, using this “sacred day” to reflect on the progress that has been made in fulfilling America’s promise of equality and justice for all, while remembering and honoring the “resilient humanity” of our ancestors, who endured so much to help insure our survival. Juneteenth can also be the time we, as a nation, recommit ourselves to continue our march toward complete freedom, vowing to never give up the struggle to end systemic racism, while resolving to work harder at building a more just and equal society.

Let this Juneteenth Celebration move us closer to defining who we want to be as a country, as we seek to find common ground in achieving our goal in creating a peaceful community, one imbued with an ethos and culture of fairness and justice. It will take us all, working together in determining how we continue to move forward.

A part of that moving forward must engage our youth as the next generation of change, inspiring in them hope for a better tomorrow.

Larry Sutton is a retired educator who taught at Clinton High School.