A waterlogged fishing excursion

After a night of camping in the great outdoors at Raccoon Creek State Park with my faithful companion, I wiped the sleep from my eyes before stretching out with a wide, audible yawn.

Glancing over at Billy Denny, who was still soundly sleeping, I beamed from ear to ear reaching my hand across the double sleeping bag to wake my sleepy head companion from his slumber.

When the spiral zipper on the nylon tent slowly lifted into the air, the gleam in my eyes quickly turned to fear while thinking one of the howling wolves had come to carry off its prey. I breathed a sigh of relief when my little buddy’s mother poked her head into their sleeping quarters to make sure we were up and at’em for another fun-filled day.

Once we finished a hearty breakfast of bacon and eggs with fluffy biscuits, this pair readied ourselves go fishing out on the river with the former U.S. Navy petty officer.

After filling a bucket full of worms, we met the father of two at the Plymouth Fury with the fish bait before driving down to the boat docks to unhitch the watercraft into the river. As soon as the avid outdoors man finished up at the boat ramp, he drove his automobile to the parking lot above the entrance to the river before helping us into the fishing skiff.

Not long after skimming across the water with the outboard motor guiding the way, we finally found a quiet spot and dropped the anchor before breaking out the fishing poles.

Awhile later when my fishing reel completely spun out of control, the pole bent downward and nearly flew out of my hands causing me to jump to my feet in disbelief. As the father of two grabbed ahold of my fishing rod to help reel in the big fish, Billy quickly grabbed the net from the opposite end of the small vessel and scooped up the first fish I ever caught.

Beaming with delight over the monster catch, my head was reeling as I reached for the can of live bait to put another wiggly worm on the hook before the former petty officer helped me cast it out into the water again.

Over the course of the next hour, the captain and his two-man crew caught several more flopping fish as they wiggled their way off the fish hooks and into the ice chest. However, the scaly creatures weren’t the only vertebrates squirming aboard the S.S. Minnow, named by “Little Bill” for the boat on Gilligan’s Island. These young sailors were also doing our best to conceal the jigs we were doing in our seats.

Upon notifying the avid outdoors man that we both required a valve release from the pressure built up in our system, he gave his blessing for us to empty out over the side of the vessel.

Having a bit of trouble zipping up the blue jeans due to the life jacket getting in the way, I lost my balance and fell head first into the cold water when it rippled underneath the boat.

As I bobbled back to the surface with my arms flailing around in the water, the Denny men sprang into action to rescue this young stripling, who fell overboard fully clothed.

After Bill Boy handed his father the long-handled boat hook, I grabbed on to the end of it as the avid fisherman quickly pulled me out of the drink squawking the whole way.

When the pair asked me why I was buggin’ out, I crossed my arms with a shiver and explained that I was going bananas because I had just relieved myself in the water; and then I fell right on top of it.

As the Navy veteran scooped up the fishing pole that fell into the river along with me, the Denny men burst out into a fit of laughter as they made a poor attempt to conceal the hilarity of the situation.

Once the coal miner grabbed a blanket from the compartment at the front end of the boat, I peeled off the drenched clothing and inadvertently mooned the father and son when I turned around to remove my undergarments.

“Whoa,” exclaimed the black-haired shaver putting his hands in front of his face with a giggle. “There’s a full moon out; and it isn’t even night time yet.”

With the unplanned pool party cutting the fishing excursion short, the captain and his crew hightailed it back up the river in an effort to get me in front of a warm fire as quickly as possible.

When we returned to the campsite a bit earlier than expected, the amiable man spun a fishy tale for his wife about how I took an unplanned swim; but he let her know we still managed to catch dinner while holding up a mess of fish.

While the stay-at-home mother expeditiously hung up the wet clothes near the fire pit, Billy threw a couple more logs on to the fire while I breathed a sigh of relief sitting down to warm my soggy bones.

“Mark caught his very first fish,” announced the father of two while pulling the scaly creature out of the icebox. “It’s a large-mouth bass; and it’s twice as big as the first one Bill Boy caught two summers ago.”

“Before you get too comfortable,” mentioned Bill as he brought each of the boys their biggest catch. “Why don’t you two boys hold up these fish you caught while I snap a picture.”

While wrapped in a blanket, my boon companion and I stood side by side with broad smiles holding our respective prizes while the proud father snapped a photograph with his Polaroid camera.

