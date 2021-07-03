July 4th and our journey for justice

This weekend, as we celebrate the 245th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, our 2021 Fourth of July Independence Day celebration should take on a special importance due to the Jan. 6 insurrection on the US Capitol. It was nearly six months ago that our independence and democracy came under attack by a mob, led primarily by supporters of former President Trump, in an attempt to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power, the hallmark of our democracy.

Much of the nation’s current state of affairs can be traced back to the November 2020 general election in which the former president lost in his bid to seek a second term, a loss that he has not gracefully conceded yet. Instead, he has continued to whine and sow seeds of division among the American people by continuing to insist that his loss was due to an election, riddled with fraud, a baseless assertion, that has become known as The Big Lie. That Big Lie, however, has led to an “all out assault on the right to vote,” something that should be concerning to all right thinking people who believe in America’s highest ideals of fairness, equality and justice.

To date, many state Republican-controlled legislatures have introduced new election bills designed to diminish and restrict voter access, with the pretext of reassuring Americans’ confidence in voting, by restoring voter security and integrity. Even Congress’ efforts to pass meaningful voting rights protection measures are being delayed by Republican obstructionism, led by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. And the third branch of our government, headed by the conservative-controlled Supreme Court, seems determined to weaken the voting protections contained in the Voting Rights Act of 1965, with a recent Supreme Court ruling, refusing to “push back against aggressive voter suppression,” that could deny the right to vote to millions of Americans. One would think that the country’s highest court would want to protect the fundamental right to vote, a right that has been won by constant struggle and sacrifice throughout the nation’s history.

In addition to the Republican-controlled legislatures’ outright assault on voting rights, the vast majority of the Republican members of Congress, at the urging of the former president, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell voted against the bi-partisan January 6 commission which was designed to conduct a fair investigation of the January 6 insurrection, to render a fair assessment in order to prevent this from happening again. Just what are Republicans trying to hide that may weaken their party even more by exposing the truth about the January 6 insurrection?

So, on this eve of July 4th, our National Independence Day, a day we celebrate our democratic ideals, these are perilous times, and we all need to remain vigilant and steadfast in our fight for fairness and equality, for there is still much work to do on this American journey for justice.

Larry Sutton is a retired educator who taught at Clinton High School.