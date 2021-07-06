S’mores and Sparklers

Along with a pair of cousins and my big brother, I was excited to light sparklers over an open fire pit to commemorate the birth of our nation when our forefathers declared their independence from England.

Having learned how to spell my name before graduating from kindergarten the previous month, I exploded with glee as the four of us flung our wrists to and fro signing our John Hancock into the darkened night.

We were enjoying the Fourth of July holiday with my Uncle Fred and his family when they joined us for the backyard festivities at my Grandma and Pappy Price’s house in Kenmore, New York.

While John chased our cousin Freddie around the swing set in a spirited game of tag, I was swaying back and forth on the seesaw glider to the beat of “Living in the U.S.A.” by the Steve Miller Band with his sister Pam.

Mom was bouncing Kathleen on her knees while sitting at the picnic table carrying on a conversation with Aunt Lani next to a citronella candle; and Dad was deep in conversation with his brother around the crackling logs.

When Grandma came out the side door of the house carrying a tray of condiments for the s’mores, everyone hurriedly gathered around the picnic table to begin the jubilation.

With not a moment to spare, the retired car carrier transportation driver exited the garage carrying the long-wired roasting pokers in his upraised hand as if he was carrying the winning buckle of a bull riding competition.

After Uncle Fred playfully prodded me with a skewer on my hindquarters and spun me around like a rag doll for good measure, he placed the soft, chewy substance on my poker before I joined his son by the fire for an evening of bonding over marshmallow s’mores.

Once toasting the edible cotton ball-like treat to perfection, my companion and I stepped over to the picnic table where our mothers placed the melted glob between two pieces of graham cracker and a wedge of Hershey’s chocolate.

As soon we began stuffing our faces with the confectionery delight while sitting across from each other, our siblings came running over with their melted ball of white goo to construct their own edible treat.

The fiery redhead reached into the cooler at the end of the table and pulled out iced cold bottles of Coke and used the bottle opener to take off the caps before passing them down to her grandchildren.

After Pam and John rejoined our fathers around the fire pit, this five-year-old asked for a pain piece of Hershey’s chocolate without the marshmallow and graham cracker.

When Aunt Lani granted my request, Freddie and I both snatched a piece of the tasty treat from the tray of s’mores ingredients. We flashed our pearly whites at one another before sinking our teeth into the delectable delicacy.

Once everyone had their fill of the special campfire treats, Pappy Price brought out several packs of sparklers as well as an assortment of other spectacular explosive devices from the garage.

After these whippersnappers each garnered a box of the handheld fireworks for ourselves, we quickly opened the containers and lit the first one from the flames of the fire before shaking it around.

“You can put the used sparklers in here,” commented the grandmother of thirteen while carrying a bucket of water from the side of the house where she filled it up at the outside spigot. “We also don’t need the grass to catch fire.”

Pam, the oldest of the Price cousins which were present, spelled out her name with the party favor. But by the time she showed her ingenious idea to her cohorts, the sparks on our metal sticks had been extinguished.

However, on the next go around, the four school age children were all able to spell out their names, including this kindergarten graduate, who learned to spell his name before the end of the school year.

One-year-old Kathleen was even able to participate in the extracurricular activity when Mom brought the little lass over to the fire pit and swirled a lit sparkler around as the little blondie squealed her approval.

The older Price cousins escalated our good-natured merrymaking when we began to prance around weaving in and out of the Adirondack chairs setting around the fire pit singing “Yankee Doodle.”

As soon as we quenched the last of our sparklers in grandma’s water bucket, we all took a seat along the picnic table bench while Dad and Uncle Fred shot off several small fireworks into the night sky from the driveway.

After the blond-haired minister struck a match and lit the fuse of the first pyrotechnic device, he hurried out of the way and joined his brother and father at the campfire.

When the long tube filled with gunpowder shot up into the darkened night, the combustible chemicals exploded into a wide arch of red, white and blue lighting up the backyard.

Everyone emitted audible gasps as they feverishly clapped at the colorful display, which increased our excitement for the annual celebration of the birth of the nation.

While lighting up the starry sky with the rest of the illuminations from the box – including Roman candles, single shot shooters and ground and wall spinners as well as fountains and cones – we were joined by many of the surrounding neighbors in the vicinity.

Not only did it make for a spectacular grand finale for everyone to behold, it also served as the perfect topper on the evening’s wide array of activities and fun had by one and all.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton. If you are interested in reading the extended version of this story in his novel titled, “Little Church at the Top of the Hill,” just type the title into the Facebook search engine. Once you enter the public Facebook page, scroll down to Chapter 9, S’mores and Sparklers.