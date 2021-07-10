Counting the graduates

Last month, this newspaper had a special section dedicated to the high school graduates here in Sampson County. It was enjoyable, looking at all the graduates from each school in their caps and gowns.

Being curious, I started counting the number of graduates from each school. (Okay, I was bored.) But the numbers I came up with were interesting. Here were the number of graduates that I counted at each school: Clinton 146, Harrells 29, Hobbton 67, Lakewood 103, Midway 193, Mintz 14, Sampson Early College 53 and Union 94. So, what was interesting to me? Look at the Clinton High and Midway High totals. The number of Midway High graduates were 25% more than those of Clinton High.

Graduation numbers vary at schools from year to year, and overall, the total number of students at Clinton and Midway are basically the same, with around 800 students each, according to “U.S. News & World Report.” But here’s the big difference: Midway is a part of the Sampson County Schools system with three other high schools, while Clinton is the only high school in its own system.

The numbers also point out a question that has been asked for years. Simply, why are there still two school systems in Sampson County? Why do we still have a duplication of positions and services, with their additional costs, caused by having two school systems? Why do we have those crazy school district lines that have been created because one school system, Clinton City Schools, sits right in the middle of another district, Sampson County Schools? For example, a student can live less than four miles from Clinton High and not be in the Clinton City district, while another student, who lives around fifteen miles away from Clinton High is in the Clinton district.

Let’s face it, it really doesn’t make much sense to have a school system stuck right in the middle of another school system. This is especially true when it’s only high school, Clinton, is no larger than a high school, Midway, in that other system. What makes this more interesting is that, according to demographic projections, the northern part of Sampson County, where Midway is located, is the only part of the county expected to show any significant population growth over the next several years.

So, why are there still two school systems in Sampson County? Well, probably the main reason is that’s the way it’s always been, and that makes it hard to change. There’s also another reason. The school systems are organizations, and despite any lofty mission statements, they have one primary goal. This is true of any organization. The overriding goal of any organization is the continuation and growth of that organization.

That’s why when I would attend conferences with my civic club, most of the training seminars were about how to grow your club, or how to keep from losing members. That’s why you see organizations that started for one specific purpose, change direction when the original purpose is not so needed anymore. That’s why you see churches being more concerned about “keeping the church doors open,” than its mission. That’s why you see political parties compromise their standards in order to achieve victory and remain relevant. That’s why once a government program is created, it seldom goes away. The organization, the system, will do what it can to keep itself in existence and operating.

That doesn’t mean that there are not good people in those organizations working hard, doing the best they can, trying to achieve goals. But often it ends up working hard trying to justify the organization’s existence, to justify its continuation. And I have been there, doing just that, when revenue offices I managed were being closed due to consolidation.

But eventually, the way things have always been are no more and things do change. The wise see change coming, prepare, and manage it. The unwise scramble to adapt, and hope not to be left behind. But, in the case of our school systems, those left behind could be our children.

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton. McPhail’s new book, “Wandering Thoughts from a Wondering Mind,” a collection of his favorite columns, is available for purchase at the Sampson Independent office, online on Amazon, or by contacting McPhail at [email protected]