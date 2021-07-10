Byrd’s legacy will beadvocacy for children

When it comes to providing educational opportunities for the county’s youngest children, particularly those least likely to be afforded them at such a young age, no one has done it better than Dr. Victoria Byrd.

Byrd, who ran Sampson County’s Partnership for Children as its executive director for the past 20 years, retired at the beginning of July, citing “immediate family needs” as the reason for her departure.

There is no question her absence will leave a tremendous void, yet given her penchant for preparation, we are certain Byrd paved a path that will make it easy for the next director to step right in and move things forward.

We only hope the new director will have as much care and concern for children as Byrd has had for two decades.

During her tenure as the Partnership’s executive director, Bryd has been a fierce advocate for swinging doors open to youngsters in their formative years. And because of that advocacy, hundreds of Sampson’s children have been placed in daycare environments where learning was at a premium and Pre-K classrooms filled with little ones learning to read, write and begin to critically think, all prerequisites for a successful experience once they enter kindergarten.

Along the way, Bryd, with a nod from the Partnership’s governing boards, has dotted the agency’s landscape with an educational menu that has helped both parents and their youngsters.

Channeling the Dolly Parton Imagination Library through the Partnership has helped promote a program that provides a free book each month to children birth to age 5, no matter their income level, and given hundreds, if not thousands, an opportunity at books they, otherwise, may never have had in their homes. While DPIL is a tremendous gift from Parton, Bryd’s promotion of it through the Partnership here made folks aware of the gift and encouraged them to become recipients of it.

Then there is the Parents as Teachers program, a state offering that, under Byrd’s watchful eye, has become a very successful avenue for parents to expand their roles in their children’s educational lives at the earliest of ages. Just as it is touted, the PAT, with Byrd’s advocacy, has helped grow strong family units with healthy children who are ready to learn.

During her tenure there have been numerous successful programs offered at the Partnership. From car seat training to seats at no cost or very low costs, parents have been offered avenues to make life better – and safer – for their children. Books abound in the Partnership’s library, along with reading nooks and educational games, all available to youngsters who frequent the Partnership.

There, a love of learning is fostered and an excitement for even the smallest success is nurtured. From the moment Bryd became the executive director in Sampson, those things became a mantra and we feel certain they will continue to be key elements as the Partnership grows under new leadership.

We know a love of learning, an excitement for every success and a love – and advocacy – for every single child in Sampson County will be Byrd’s legacy here.

We thank her for her service to children and we wish nothing but the best for her and her family in the years to come.