For Black Americans, it has been a long road to achieving the right to vote, with the goal post continually being changed. And with the urging of former President Trump’s Big Lie, voter suppression efforts are at work in an “all out assault on the right to vote.” Not since the Jim Crow Era has so much been done to interfere with one’s right to vote, under the pretext of restoring election security, with the 2020 general election “the most secure in American history.”

Sadly, I view this assault on the right to vote as in insult since our ancestors and their White allies sacrificed a great deal, even death, for our right to vote. What’s happening now in response to the Big Lie, will not stop progress, if any thing, it will greater unite all people of good will to push back on these voter restriction measures, as we refuse to turn back the clock on gains made by voting rights advocates.

And, remember, there’s way too much at stake for any of us who believe in the American ideals of freedom and justice to remain silent, regardless of party affiliation. To be frank, actually, I’m not too sure what is happening to the Establishment Republicans, who under different circumstances would be standing up in defense of voting rights, the hallmark of our democracy. Today, many of these Republicans appear to be consumed with protecting their own political ambitions, especially House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, which may explain why they are not pushing back against Trump’s Big Lie.

Now, this could be a good place to remind my Republican brothers and sisters that it was the Republican Party, following the Civil War and during Reconstruction, that “looked favorably upon the rights of Black Americans,” with Republicans in Congress proposing and passing the Fifteenth Amendment in 1870. As a result of Republican legislation, for the first time, the South will have “the look” of a democracy with Black men voting and holding political office on the local, state, and national level.

At last, it appeared that the dawning of a new era was at hand, making our democracy more inclusive. However, by 1877, with the reemergence of hostile White southern Democrats in control of state governments and an indifferent National Government, the Black vote was taken away, shattering their hopes of equality for generations to come. Despite these setbacks, Black Americans refused to give up the struggle, eventually organizing the Civil Rights Movement, which led to the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, ushering in a new era of Black political power.

That Black political power is under seize today as a result of the 2020 election, with an assault on voting rights. And a Democratic-led National Government is trying to figure out how to protect voting rights, making sure voting is easy and fair and making sure each vote is counted.

Larry Sutton is a retired educator who taught at Clinton High School.