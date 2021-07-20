The beginning of a journey in journalism

My name is Nayeli Jaramillo-Plata, and I am the intern for the Sampson Independent this 2021 summer.

I graduated from Clinton High School in 2020, and I am a rising sophomore at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Although my first year wasn’t exactly what I hoped or envisioned, I discovered a lot about myself. I learned that I enjoy listening to people’s stories and sharing them with others.

That is why I quickly fell in love with writing for The Daily Tar Heel, the independent student newspaper of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Currently, I have written over a dozen stories for the DTH ranging from many different topics such as student life, COVID-19 research and faculty achievements.

Because of COVID-19, I have worked for the DTH remotely, but I have been able to work with my editors and fellow staff writers. I have enjoyed the process and meeting many talented people.

I was born and lived my whole life in Sampson County; that is why I chose my first internship to be with the Sampson independent. I want to give back to my community.

I hope to write meaningful and impactful stories for Sampson County during my time as an intern here.

I was part of 10% of students with assured admission at the Hussman School of Journalism and Media. I plan on double majoring in Journalism and Media and Philosophy.

After graduation, I plan on either pursuing a career in the news industry or attending law school. Although I’m not sure where I’ll end up; I’m excited about the journey ahead of me.