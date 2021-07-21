Providing a ‘soft spot’ for readers

But for the pandemic I might not be writing this column. I might never have contacted my former editor, Sherry Matthews; it might never have occurred to me to resurrect a newspaper column I wrote more than twenty years ago. But wait. I’ve already gotten ahead of myself.

Throughout the COVID crisis, I have been relatively fortunate. No death of a loved one. No lingering illness. No job loss or eviction notice or empty kitchen cabinets. But even those of us spared the worst of this worldwide tragedy have been changed by COVID in other ways. Some relationships have been strengthened, others broken. The ways in which we work, play and interact with one another have been upended. Life’s milestones have been slowed down and sped up: two of my friends postponed retirement by a year, while another chose to retire early.

Throughout 2020 and well into 2021, most of us found ourselves spending way more time at home than usual, and different people reacted to this in different ways. One friend complained of boredom, while another was relieved at no longer feeling obligated to attend so many social functions. For me, time at home meant time for a lot of introspection. I thought about what I’ve done professionally since graduating with a degree in geology from Campbell University in 1985. Over the course of 35 years, I’ve had a wide array of experiences, ranging from doing environmental work for both county and state government to working with my husband in his optical mineralogy lab to working with my sister in her agriculture consulting business. Each experience came with its challenges and rewards, but in looking back, one thing was crystal clear: the time in my professional life that was most exciting and fulfilling was the 10 or so years from the late 1990s to around 2008 or ’09, when I worked as a writer. I spent the majority of that time freelancing for a variety of magazines, but throughout most of the year 2000, I worked as a reporter for The Sampson Independent.

One day in April, out of the blue, I happened to think about one of my recurring responsibilities at the paper: writing a column called “Off the Cuff.” As a writer, it was one of the most personally satisfying experiences I ever had, and I suddenly wondered if there was any possibility that I might be able to revive it. Within minutes, I was composing an email to The Sampson Independent‘s Sherry Matthews. Sherry is now the Independent’s general manager and advertising director, but back when I wrote for the paper, she was my editor. When emailing Sherry, two thoughts simultaneously occurred to me: (1) What if she doesn’t remember me? and (2) What if she does remember me, but not fondly? I thought back to my days at the Independent: I never called in sick, I never missed a deadline, and I’m 99% sure I never instigated — nor even participated in — a newsroom brawl. I decided to take my chances, hitting the “send” button.

I reminded Sherry that I called my column “Off the Cuff” because that’s exactly what it was — my off-the-cuff look at any- and everything I found entertaining, interesting or thought-provoking. One column detailed my neighbors’ efforts to rid their yard of slugs by hunting for the creatures each night around midnight, armed with flashlights and machetes. I also wrote about a road trip my brother and I took to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; and about an old-fashioned church Christmas pageant, complete with Mary, Joseph, Baby Jesus — and Santa. You get the idea.

Having worked as a newspaper reporter years ago, and being a news junkie to this day, I believe wholeheartedly in the importance of following local, national and international news. I believe we’re at our best when we know what’s happening in our communities and in our schools, when we know what our elected officials are doing — and what they’re not doing. But I also believe that sometimes it can all start to feel a little weighty. So when pitching the idea of an “Off the Cuff” reboot to Sherry, I explained it this way: “What I would like to do with my column is provide a ‘soft spot’ in the paper for people to land when they need a break from the hard news.”

A couple of email exchanges later, we had agreed to give it a trial run. From now through the end of 2021, my “Off the Cuff” column will appear once a month in The Sampson Independent. If it’s a good fit, I may find myself with a regular writing gig for 2022 — and beyond — which is something that wasn’t even on my radar a year and a half ago when the pandemic first hit.