They’re my cousins

A couple of weeks ago, I attended another funeral. It seems like it wasn’t so long ago that the funerals I attended were mainly for older folks, like grandparents and great uncles and aunts. Then, it was for parents and aunts and uncles. Now, it’s for cousins. I guess that means we are the “older folks” now.

JoAnn was only a couple of years older than me. She was always lively, outgoing, and a lot of fun. It was easy to see how much people thought of her, by the fact the church was full for the funeral on that Wednesday afternoon.

At the funeral, it was good to see several of the remaining cousins. Sadly, it’s not that often that I see some of them, and it’s mostly at funerals. But seeing them at the funeral reminded me of one of the blessings that I had growing up, looking back, I really appreciate now. It’s those cousins.

My mother came from a big family. There were nine brothers and sisters. So that meant that I had a bunch of cousins. Granny lived with my family the majority of the time while I was growing up. It seemed like there was one of the eight brothers and sisters always dropping by to see their mama, and often one or more of my cousins would come along. (Back in those days, people just visited.) So it wasn’t just on holidays and special occasions, those cousins were in and out of my life almost on a daily basis.

Some of the cousins were much older than me, and some we didn’t see that often. But there were several who were around my sister’s and my age, and we were close. Most of us went through school at Clement together, played (and fought) together, worked in tobacco together, and, sometimes, got in trouble together. My cousin, Bill, and I were the same age and went through classes together at Clement. It seemed like we spent most of the sixth grade staying in for recess because of trouble that sixth grade boys can get into.

Daddy only had two sisters, so that meant there weren’t many cousins on that side of the family. But we were close. My cousin, Retta, was often at our house, and I think she sort of thought of me as her little brother. Although, Cliff and Jimmy lived in Virginia Beach, they were down here often, staying with my grandparents right up the hill from our house. During their teen years, they would sometimes spend much of the summers here, working on the farm.

So, I had a bunch of cousins. They made working on the farm often fun even when it wasn’t. And you knew you had someone who would have your back at school. We would sometimes fight each other, but watch out if someone else said or did something against one of us.

Bill, Retta, Jimmy, and JoAnn, along with other cousins, are gone now. Of course, there are others still around that I see from time to time. I suppose, if you were using today’s language, you would have called all of my cousins a part of my “extended family.” But to me, they were, and still are, friends and buddies, and an important part of my life. They’re my cousins.

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton. McPhail’s new book, “Wandering Thoughts from a Wondering Mind,” a collection of his favorite columns, is available for purchase at the Sampson Independent office, online on Amazon, or by contacting McPhail at [email protected]