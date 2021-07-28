Much more than just a ‘Night Out’

A couple hours on a single night may not change everything, but as we’ve seen at Newkirk Park, it all adds up.

The National Night Out is an event that aims to strengthen relationships among neighbors and forge partnerships between the community and law enforcement in a united stance against criminal activity. After a hiatus last year, the event will see its fourth edition held in Clinton next week.

We hope you will join.

Most of those in Clinton, like the majority of people throughout our county, state and nation, detest violence and crime and would do anything to prevent them from invading their communities.

Although not immune to the ravages that both cause — to families, neighborhoods, individuals — we still have opportunities to make a difference, sending a clear message to drug dealers, thieves and any number of other violent criminals that low-life activities will not be tolerated and that a dangerous and debilitating element is an unwanted one.

That’s one of the reasons we wholeheartedly support “Night Out” and hope you will too, taking part in Clinton’s third fourth event this Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 6-8 p.m. at the James L. Newkirk Memorial Park.

The Newkirk Park Advisory Committee has teamed with local law enforcement as part of the community-building campaign, which will again bring some free and communal fun to the heart of Clinton.

“We want our communities and neighborhoods to come together and get to know each other,” Newkirk Park Advisory Committee member Nettie Pernell has long said of the event. “It’s important for our children and their families to know who the local law enforcement officers are and not be afraid just because they see them in uniform.”

Clinton Lt. Adrian Mathews concurred. “It allows the community to see law enforcement in a different light,” he said. “We get to meet and interact. We become more personable to the community, I believe.”

The “Night Out” gives residents of all ages an opportunity to visit law enforcement officers and emergency personnel, as well as those from other community organizations. They will also be able to learn about services and see vehicles and equipment up close.

The Clinton Police Department, Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton Fire Department, North Carolina Wildlife Services, local health officials and others will be on hand. There will be free food and activities, and little goodies handed out by participating agencies.

Standing together to promote awareness, safety and neighborhood unity is so important, and supporting those efforts so vital.

Newkirk Park has seen a marked progression over the years, as a group in District 3 — now known as the Newkirk Park Advisory Committee — took their community back from the grip of a criminal element that had enveloped the district and its centerpiece park.

In the early 2000s, robbery, assault and drug crimes plagued the neighborhoods around the park. Residents were scared to leave their homes at night, but they didn’t stay behind locked doors. They mobilized, developing partnerships that saw a walking trail established, new playground equipment installed, a basketball court revamped — and crime rates lowered.

Little by little, strained relations between police and local residents improved as the park saw new life.

The “Night Out” is another way to realize constant improvement, and bring others along toward a common goal of bettering the quality of life for everyone. It is the next step in that journey, one in which we are all a part.

“We want to interact with the community and the citizens we serve, and find out what’s going on in the community,” said Interim Police Chief Anthony Davis. “Our vision forward is that effective communication will be key.”

We couldn’t agree more.