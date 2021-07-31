$28 trillion and climbing

It’s now well over $28 trillion. Politicians don’t want to discuss it, mainly because they don’t want to deal with it. The media doesn’t deal with it, because it’s not a flashy, attention getting subject. (Besides, according to the TV ratings, not many people are watching the news anyway. An outspoken President and rowdy protests made for better TV coverage and ratings.) What is the $28 trillion? It’s the twenty eight trillion dollar U.S. national debt. It’s actually now over $28.5 trillion and climbing.

We know the national debt is huge, but how much is a trillion dollars? (Remember, we now owe over 28 trillion dollars.) Let’s put it in terms that maybe we can relate. If your salary was $40,000 a year, it would take 25 years to earn a million dollars. With the same salary, it would take 25 thousand years to earn a billion dollars. With that same $40,000 a year salary, it would take 25 million years to earn a trillion dollars.

How much is a trillion dollars? Let’s try something a little more visual. A trillion dollars’ worth of $1 bills stacked on top of one another would reach about 67,000 miles. Therefore, $20 trillion of stacked $1 bills would be more than 1 million miles high — enough to stretch from the Earth to the moon four times and still have money left over.

How did the United States government get to owe its creditors twenty trillion dollars? It has been a bi-partisan effort. The national debt growth spurt started during the Ronald Reagan administration, when it doubled from $2 to $4 trillion. It leveled out some, only increasing $1 trillion to $5 trillion, during the Bill Clinton years. (Oh, the good old days.)

But since 2000, the U.S. national debt has exploded. It more than doubled from $5 trillion to $11 trillion during the eight years George Bush was President. What the U.S. owes almost doubled again during the Barak Obama administration, going from $11 trillion to around $20 trillion.

During the Trump administration, the U.S debt to creditors increased to over $27 trillion. The money party continues under President Biden, with the total U.S. debt projected to be over $30 trillion early next year. People complain about Washington politicians not being able to work together. Well, it looks like spending money we don’t have has been a bi-partisan effort.

In the Bible, Psalm 37:21 states, “The wicked borrows and does not repay.” That’s strong words, calling them “wicked.” But borrowing with no realistic plan of repaying is basically stealing. When we do that, who might we end up stealing from? From our creditors, for sure. But most of them are gambling that they won’t be the ones stuck with nonpayment. Maybe their gamble will work.

So, who are we definitely stealing from? We may face some of the consequences of national debt. But our kids and grandkids surely will. They will face financial chaos, if the U.S. government reaches the point of where it can’t pay and basically declares bankruptcy. Or they will face hyperinflation, if the government decides to print money to pay the debt. This a real possibility. (The rapid increase we’re seeing in the cost of just about everything now may be just a hint of things to come.) Or they will face the daunting task of trying to pay down the debt that their elders chose to ignore. Yes, those who come after us will probably think of us as “wicked.”

Then, how much is the twenty eight trillion dollars that the U.S. government owes its creditors? The folks in Washington know. And most of us know. Simply, the $28 trillion national debt is more than we’ll probably ever be able, or willing, to repay. And that’s why you seldom hear anyone in Washington talking about it.

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton. McPhail’s new book, “Wandering Thoughts from a Wondering Mind,” a collection of his favorite columns, is available for purchase at the Sampson Independent office, online on Amazon, or by contacting McPhail at [email protected]