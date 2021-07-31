Over the next several weeks, we are going to hear more about the candidates and issues that make up this off-year election in Sampson County politics, bringing energy and excitement to the electoral process, once again. We should all applaud those individuals, our neighbors and friends, who want to lend their time and talent for the greater good of our community, as they gear up for a lively and well-fought electoral campaign.

As a result of this electoral campaign, it is my fervent hope that the several towns across Sampson County, including Newton Grove in the north, Turkey in the east, Roseboro in the west, and Harrells in the south will put in place a leadership that works for everyone, a leadership that will promote change that benefits and grows our community, while causing the quality of life to improve, with local resources being made to work for all.

In spite of so much that divides us as a nation, it’s time for Team Sampson to shine, becoming more united as a result of this 2021 off-year election, as we, with deliberate intention, strive to become more inclusive and representative of the greater community. As stated in the Preamble to the Constitution, we must always strive to form a more perfect union. In moving forward, we must commit “to promoting inclusiveness of everyone in the life of our community,” making sure everyone is represented at the table, the days of exclusion must remain behind us. Team Sampson, let’s lead by example and show the world what it means to live with the right heart and the right attitude.

Team Sampson deserves a collective leadership, with different perspectives, that is serious about solving problems and who agrees that everyone deserves a shot at earning a decent living, that would mean more money in the hands of consumers, helping to grow the American middle class and the economy from the bottom up, not the top down. That same collective leadership would keep in mind the fact that human dignity should be at the center of all we do and have an expectation of bringing the American Dream back in the reach of millions of Americans.

Just as importantly, the collective county leadership should be on board with reality, putting the welfare of the people and the common good of the entire county over partisan wrangling, creating opportunity for call, while continuing in our pursuit “to equal the playing field.” We must remain engaged in making things better, fighting to help fulfill America’s promise of “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” while making America a place where everyone equally fits in or should be allowed to.

Team Sampson, we can and we must make use of our great potential, and it starts with being more caring and supportive of each other, engaging more in meaningful ways with each other, and challenging each other to become better, while realizing we are stronger together.

Larry Sutton is a retired educator who taught at Clinton High School.