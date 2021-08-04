Solution needed to close coverage gap

Good, affordable primary care is the best tool we have to reduce both chronic and temporary health conditions, but as CEO of CommWell Health I know that, sadly, too many North Carolinians don’t have access to these life-saving measures because they are uninsured. More than 500,000 of our working neighbors and friends find themselves in the coverage gap with no affordable option to buy health insurance. They do not qualify for Medicaid but make too little to get a subsidy on the insurance marketplace.

These patients involuntarily put off necessary and lifesaving screenings and procedures because they simply don’t make enough money to pay for these expensive services out of pocket. Though community health centers serve all patients regardless of insurance status or ability to pay, providing great services for so many uninsured North Carolinians means that CHCs are not expanding services that they could provide if more of their patients were insured. We also know that insured people are more likely to have a long-term, trusting relationship with a primary care provider, which offers many more chances to tackle health challenges.

This situation has worsened because of COVID. The National Cancer Institute estimated a 1% increase in deaths from breast and colorectal cancer over the next 10 years, the equivalent of approximately 10,000 excess deaths, nationally, due to the pandemic’s impact on screening and treatment. Our region will see its share of these cases and other health maladies related to the pandemic. We must have the resources and health infrastructure to effectively respond.

Regardless of the resources of community health clinics or free clinics, we cannot provide the life-saving treatments that people with advanced cancers or heart disease so desperately need. Yes, we work with community resources to help secure charity care for the uninsured with advanced diseases, but this is a stop gap measure. The obvious solution to this desperate conundrum is for people to have access to affordable health insurance.

For insight into what the coverage gap means in your backyard, Care4Carolina, a 110+ member coalition of health, business and faith organizations, just unveiled a county-by-county search engine (at www.care4carolina.com). Whether you’re in an urban or rural county, you can find the tally of neighbors who are uninsured as well as information on the projected benefits of closing the gap. In Sampson County, just over 22% of non-elderly workers are uninsured.

To date, North Carolina is one of only 12 states that has been unable to find a solution to close the coverage gap, but this is a new day. The policies of the NC General Assembly have created an unprecedented $7 billion budget surplus and new federal incentives have made expanding Medicaid to cover the uninsured more attractive than ever. The time to come together and create a viable program to help those in the coverage gap is now. Our legislature must act. North Carolinians are depending on us!

Pam Tripp is CEO of CommWell Health, which operates practice locations in six counties including Sampson throughout southeastern North Carolina. She was previously an executive at Betsy Johnson Regional Hospital and an instructor at Johnston Community College.