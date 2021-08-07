If you had asked where Terri and I were late Monday afternoon, I would have simply said, “Nowhere.” Actually, we were on the Road to Nowhere, and it’s a real road.

We finally got away to the mountains last weekend. After a night at the Billy Graham Training Center for a concert by the excellent Annie Moses Band, we headed further west past Asheville to Bryson City. Bryson City is at the edge of the Great Smokey Mountains National Park, and is not quite so crowded with tourists. After driving around and visiting the town, we headed out toward the park and the Road to Nowhere.

The Road to Nowhere literally ends up nowhere. The story behind it is interesting, and it’s also expensive. Fontana Dam was built in 1941 by the Tennessee Valley Authority along the Little Tennessee River. The dam, the tallest dam in the eastern U.S., helped provide much needed electricity to the region. The dam created Fontana Lake, which flooded thousands of acres of land on the north side of the river, including homes, communities and villages. The people who lived there were either bought out or moved out.

Part of the agreement with those displaced was to build a road from Bryson City along a route north of the river in the Great Smokey Mountains National Park. This was primarily so those displaced to go back to family cemeteries and ancestral lands.

The road was never finished. The road comes to an abrupt end after about eight miles, just outside a quarter mile tunnel, in the park. The road was stopped due to environmental reasons because it was discovered that deposits from the road construction were getting into the water that could possibly cause ecological damage. (But didn’t the dam already do that?)

Here’s where it gets expensive. The Department of Interior agreed to pay Swain County $52 million because it did not keep its part of the deal. But it took until 2018 before the county finally received the final payment. The state of North Carolina manages the principle and the county receives interest payment each year. During the summer, the Park Service ferries folks across Fontana Lake to visit their old family cemeteries and to have reunions.

I suppose we all at times feel like we are on our own personal road to nowhere, a life that seems without meaning or direction. But there is another road, another way. Jesus said, “I am the way,” (John 14:6) and He came so that we could have life, and “have it more abundantly.” (John 10:10) Not a road to nowhere, but a journey with purpose.

Outside of Bryson City, the Road to Nowhere ends up nowhere, and at the end of it is a long, dark, kind of scary tunnel. In our life, we may think we are on our own personal road to nowhere. But in reality, we’re all going to end up somewhere. There is also a long, dark, scary tunnel we all have to go through, and that’s death. That somewhere where we’re all going to end up is on the other side of the tunnel. The choices we make, and the road we choose, will determine what lays ahead on the other side of that tunnel.

