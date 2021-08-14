Team Sampson’s passion for education, youth

With schools about to resume for the 2021-2022 term, this is another opportunity for Team Sampson to shine. In just over a week, our respective schools will be welcoming our children and youth back to class with a demonstration of bountiful energy and excitement, an excitement that we hope will continue throughout the year, making this an unforgettable year for all the right reasons.

Educating our children and youth is one of the most important ways we can insure Sampson County’s future, a future that can be sustained if our entire Team Sampson plays its part in helping our children and youth determine the path they will take in life. Make no doubt about it, every child will take a path in life, with or without the positive influence of the community stakeholders. Therefore, it is imperative that Team Sampson commits to our children’s general well-being as we continue to demonstrate our passion for education and children and youth.

This is truly a seminal moment in the education of our children and youth, with the County’s long-term future at stake. Like never before, educating our youth and preparing them for the future must remain a collaborative effort. It will continue to require us to work together to put the educational welfare of every child front and center, keeping them on the pathway to improve their life chances for success. Without a doubt, we must support the imperative of the Clinton City Schools and Sampson County Schools that suggests all of Team Sampson should be involved in the lives of our students. It is our collective responsibility to help every individual student succeed.

Sampson County’s commitment to our children and their education shows up in a variety of ways. And now, as our schools continue to wrestle with the new realities of teaching and learning during a pandemic, Sampson County’s Promise it owes to each individual child and youth has never been more critical and necessary than at this defining moment. Team Sampson, we still have the high charge and responsibility for the general welfare of our young people. And part of that responsibility is to know that one of the most important factors that makes a positive difference in the life of young people is the presence of caring adults.

Along with caring adults is the responsibility to make sure each individual child has a healthy start in life. Plus, we must make sure every student graduates high school career or college ready, while helping students cultivate a desire to serve others.

Most importantly, I would argue the responsibility Sampson County owes every student is to provide a safe place for all students to learn and grow. First and foremost, we need to work to keep all children safe as they return to school for in-person learning in just over a week from now. Let our sense of community, doing what is best for each other, prevail.

Larry Sutton is a retired educator who taught at Clinton High School.