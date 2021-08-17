The would-be dragon slayers

While on an expedition across the sands of the heated desert, our entourage was suddenly attacked by raiders from a rival kingdom before the queen was taken captive and placed under the watchful eye of a fierce dragon.

Unlike the young lad who was transported back in time in Disney’s 1995 classic “A Kid in King Arthur’s Court,” I was recreating some scenes from a book of a similar name with my big brother John and cousin Lori Farrell, along with the next door neighbors.

When Danny and Drew Puskarich sauntered through the trees between the two properties, our mundane backyard activities were kicked up a notch with an elaborate dose of imagination.

Nine-year-old Drew, the oldest of the bunch, recently finished reading a book about King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table, which was one of the titles on his summer reading list.

The dapper young lad thought it would be a fun diversion to perform some of the more popular scenes from the children’s novel while portraying several of the main characters with his fellow comrades.

Since the black-haired young man was familiar with the book, he declared himself as King Arthur; and our cousin, being the only female of the group, played the part of Queen Guinevere.

Our fearless ruler proclaimed that he would dub his remaining subjects as knights, “who are like security guards with swords;” and we were charged with protecting the queen.

Once the avid book reader obtained several large sticks from his side of the invisible line between the two yards, he leaned them against the brick wall before climbing the stairs, leading to the back porch, with Lori.

When they were about halfway up the enclosed wooden stairwell, the make-believe husband and wife turned on their heels while descending the steps of the castle in the sky to greet the considerable fanfare of their fictitious loyal subjects.

My brother and I, along with the brown-haired neighbor, applauded as we boisterously cheered for our pretend rulers, who waved from the balcony.

Over the course of the next several minutes, there was great pomp and circumstance as the sovereign led a majestic ceremony to knight several commoners to his coveted round table.

Drew picked up the largest stick, which he referred to as “The Sword In The Stone,” and used it to confer knighthood on his trusted mates.

Following the illustrious ceremony, the three brand new knights – John, Sir Gawain; Danny, Sir Percival; and me, Sir Lancelot – joined the royal couple on the balcony as we waved to the imaginary crowd with shouts of joy being raised throughout the kingdom.

After the fanfare faded and the make-believe crowd was dispersed, the king and his knights embarked on a noble expedition to retrieve the Holy Grail and bring it back to the palace.

John retrieved a small board from inside “The Dungeon,” where he kept his bicycle and the family’s lawnmower. We used the piece of wood to place on two long poles, which the four young lads used to raise up with Lori sitting overhead.

Feign terror struck as the caravan made its way across the gravel parking lot, which was transformed into a vast desert for our long and arduous journey.

The queen, who quickly became a damsel in distress, was taken captive along with the two youngest knights. The trio was taken to the opposing kingdom’s dungeon.

Lori, Danny and I were imprisoned with shackles in the church building’s lower basement, which had a dirt floor, where the bike and the lawnmower were stored.

An imaginary gruesome and frightening dragon lived inside the inner lair, a damp dark space beyond the main room of the basement.

After several frantic minutes passed, the imprisoned threesome spotted King Arthur and Sir Gawain at the open window on the side of the basement wall.

The minister’s niece and the two rising first graders breathed a feigned sigh of relief as our imaginary captors were slain by the legendary monarch and his wisest comrade.

Drew crawled through the opening in the wall while John charged through the main entrance to the underground prison to set the captives free from our pretend locks and chains.

After unshackling Danny and me from our wrist locks, the king and his knights creep into the inner lair to slay the dragon and save the queen from a fate worse than death.

My brother and I had never been inside the inner door, which looked more like a hole punched in the wall by “The Incredible Hulk” than anything else. Unable to proceed into the dark unknown, my brother charged me with the scared duty of taking the shackles off our fearless queen and wait with her in the wings.

King Arthur and his men proceeded to go into the inner sanctum with the intentions of slaying the mythological dragon.

Upon seeing a set of beady eyes not belonging to any of them, the youngest neighbor boy hightailed it out of the dragon’s lair knocking me over as he escaped uncertain doom.

Lori and John helped me to my feet as the three cousins and Drew hurried out into the daylight.

After all the whippersnappers made it out of “The Dungeon,” they bent over with hands on their knees to catch their breath following the adrenaline-charged incident.

“Thanks a lot Sir Percival,” quipped the oldest of the crew while giving his little brother a quizzical look with pursed lips. “You left me to be devoured by the giant dragon.”

When a large black cat and her baby kittens came prancing out from behind the wooden door, we all broke out into a fit of laughter while breathing a sigh of relief.

“I think you meant to say that you were about to be devoured by a giant kitty cat,” noted Danny as he fell to the ground giggling hysterically. “Were you afraid you were going to be licked to death?”

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton. If you’re interested in reading the extended version of this story in his novel titled, “Little Church at the Top of the Hill,” just type the title into the Facebook search engine and scroll down to Chapter 8, The Would-Be Dragon Slayers.