VapoRubbing out raiding rodents

As I write this, I’m sitting under our carport, ceiling fan on high to knock back the 90-degree heat, and I’m watching a squirrel. Several squirrels, in fact. I’d rather be watching birds, but the squirrels have commandeered the many feeders my husband, Steve, has placed around our yard. Turns out squirrels love almost any type of birdseed.

The one seed we’ve discovered they won’t eat is safflower; fortunately, our birds love it, so that’s what we usually buy. Occasionally, though, safflower seed isn’t available when we’re shopping, so we’ll settle for something else. Recently we came home with a fruit and nut mixture that promised to attract “chickadees, cardinals, nuthatches, titmice, jays, woodpeckers and more.” FYI, “and more” translates to “squirrels.”

Unfortunately, the squirrels don’t stop at raiding our birdfeeders. They pillage our potted plants and they’ve chewed through not one, but two, fuel lines on Steve’s pickup (and likely would have chewed through a third had we not encased it in a metal sleeve).

I’ve heard about all sorts of squirrel deterrents and have even tried a few. For example: the strategic placement of strongly scented soap. I gave it a try, placing a few chunks among my potted plants. The next morning I discovered that the squirrels had chucked the soap overboard and proceeded to dig up the plants anyway — and with a vengeance that suggested there was a bit of spite involved. Crushed red pepper is another common recommendation, so we added some to our birdseed. Didn’t work. Just our luck — we’ve got squirrels who like things a little spicy.

Some people keep squirrels away from their birdfeeders by providing the squirrels with their own dedicated feeders. To me, this seems a little too accommodating. I imagine myself standing at the entrance to my driveway, wearing an orange vest and ushering the squirrels into my yard, much like a parking attendant directs cars into a lot before a big football game. On the flip side, others have suggested that taking down our bird feeders would get rid of the squirrels. Well, yeah, but wouldn’t that also get rid of the birds?

We recently had success with a tactic we’d never tried before. After putting up a new shepherd’s pole and hanging two suet feeders from it, it was less than 30 minutes later that we glanced out a window and saw a squirrel feasting from one of the feeders. We ran outside and shooed him off, but in no time he was shimmying up the pole again. That’s when we tried Vicks VapoRub. We smeared Vicks along the entire length of the pole. Then, we watched. A squirrel approached the pole several times, but the strong menthol scent kept driving him back. Finally, he sprinted to the pole, leapt off the ground, grabbed it — and immediately slid down. He quickly retreated, taking a moment to examine his menthol-smelling paws before, presumably, looking elsewhere for a meal (at one of our other feeders, I’m guessing).

Certainly, the Vicks showed promise, but I had to wonder how long it would be effective. That’s how it came to be that three hours after first applying it, I found myself (and I’m not proud of this) sniffing the pole to see if the menthol scent remained strong. On the down side, the scent had definitely lost some of its kick. On the up side, I’m sure my neighbors were amused by my — ahem — squirrely behavior. What was a faint smell to me must have still been pretty strong to the squirrels because they continued to avoid the pole the rest of the day. In fact, we’ve since discovered that the very occasional re-application of Vicks is enough to keep the squirrels away.

I’m beginning to think that the most effective solution to our squirrel problem is to not see it as a problem at all. Why not accept or — dare I say it? — even embrace both bird- and squirrel-watching? After all, there is no denying that squirrels can be entertaining. Under the edge of our carport is a small suet cage hanging from a thin chain; we figured it was such a precarious contraption that the squirrels would leave it alone. We were wrong. It has turned out to be the equivalent of the most popular ride at the State Fair, with squirrels practically lining up to get a turn at it. Here’s how a ride on the suet cage plays out: a squirrel jumps from the limbs of a nearby azalea bush; lands on the cage, causing it to swing wildly; then, just as the motion is subsiding, begins stretching and contorting, trying to pry seeds from the suet, each movement sending the cage into another flailing frenzy. Entertaining.

Wait. Hang on. I spoke too soon. I just witnessed a squirrel moseying over to a planter containing a red impatiens and stripping every flower from one of the stems. As I walk over to check out the damage, I stumble upon the shredded remnants of a young watermelon vine I was about to re-pot.

Question: Is Vicks available in five-gallon buckets?