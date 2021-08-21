The nightmare has arrived: there are more patients needing care than staff to care for them. As both a community physician and CEO of Sampson Regional Medical Center, I humbly plead with our community for its help in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic. The past few days have been filled with creatively solving increasingly complex patient care needs as local and state resources dwindle.

During our orientation for new employees, I always share that there are 10,000 jobs easier than a career in healthcare. I say this to remind our team members that no matter their role, it comes with a high responsibility because it impacts the lives of those we serve. Juggling life while caring for others is what we do and who we are, but we are human, too. During the pandemic, I have seen good workers leave healthcare careers behind. They’ve exited at an alarming rate from sheer exhaustion. Our hospital staff are physically, mentally, and emotionally exhausted. So many people have been fortunate to view COVID from the outside — perhaps from the nightly news, the daily paper, or their social media feeds. Our healthcare heroes have lived it, buried in the trenches with little rest. The last 18 months offered at best eight weeks of relief. Fellow community members, our fight against COVID-19 is in its second chapter, and healthcare workers cannot defend it alone.

We are no longer dealing with the Alpha variant of COVID-19; we’re experiencing a dramatic increase in the more contagious and deadly Delta variant throughout our community and across the state. In our community, 100% of COVID infections are Delta. Our regional data concerns me deeply:

Statewide COVID hospitalizations, as of Aug. 19, were 3,083 (up 153 in only one day). COVID hospitalizations have seen a continuous rise in the last 30 days and are now 4.5 times higher than they were a month ago. To put this in perspective, we’re heading back toward the peak, which occurred on Jan. 14, 2021, with 3,990 hospitalizations statewide.

A recent seven-day analysis of our region’s hospitals reveals 74.9% of all staffed ICU beds are filled with COVID patients. During the winter peak of COVID, this figure was only 50%. COVID patients are occupying 22.7% of general adult beds, compared to 25% during the winter peak. The region’s seven-day average for vent capacity is 33.8%, compared to the winter surge that reached 34% of total capacity. We have approximately reached the same vent capacity with roughly 900 fewer hospitalized COVID patients than the winter peak. This is alarming.

Barring some interventions, the current projections show that your community hospital will likely have more hospitalized COVID patients within the next two weeks than it has averaged throughout the height of the pandemic. We’ve now reached the peak we saw during the winter with no end in sight. The patients we’re caring for now are sicker than those we cared for in the first wave, and tertiary care centers do not have open beds to accept transfers. Of all the challenging decisions our physicians have made in the last year, they haven’t been forced to decide who gets a ventilator. As a physician, it is frightening to think that could soon change. Worse, it’s discouraging to know that the scenario is avoidable with masking and vaccination, two defenses that have low acceptance in our community.

The COVID-19 vaccine has been more effective at preventing hospitalization and death than the flu vaccine, yet only a third of people in Sampson County are vaccinated. Statistically speaking, that means two out of three people you encounter are unvaccinated — in the grocery line, at the ballfield, in the choir loft, at the party, and in most workplaces. COVID-19 is now a disease of the unvaccinated. With more than half of Sampson County residents being unvaccinated, that scares me.

In medicine, I have been asked several thousand times whether I recommend a medication or treatment and about the safety of it. My answer has always been, and is now, that I would not recommend a medication or treatment that I wouldn’t personally take or recommend for my family. My wife, Dr. Amy Howerton, and I are both vaccinated with Moderna, and our 14-year-old son and 16-year-old daughter are vaccinated with Pfizer.

I know some readers of this letter have deep concerns or unanswered questions about COVID-19 and the vaccine. I know this because I answer questions frequently from team members within the hospital, my patients and their caregivers, and my neighbors and friends. This letter offers my response to the top two concerns I hear.

The vaccine isn’t FDA approved.

I understand concerns by some that the vaccine isn’t FDA approved. It does have Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), which isn’t a new process and didn’t come into existence with COVID-19. It is common in medical practice to use medications “Off Label.” That means that physicians may use a drug in a manner different from what the FDA approved it for. This doesn’t make your doctor radical and haphazard. As physicians, we review and digest data from studies and weigh the risk and benefit to our patients. On the other hand, many vitamins and supplements on the market are not regulated by the FDA. Many people consume these products without the consult of their doctor or pharmacist, unknowing that the wrong combination of vitamins can interfere with the effectiveness of prescribed drugs or even lead to kidney or liver failure and possibly death. If there were safety concerns with the 352 million doses of vaccine administered, the FDA would have immediately revoked the EUA. The FDA is expected to grant full approval in the near future. The question is not if the FDA will approve Moderna and Pfizer, rather when the approval will be made.

The vaccine isn’t well-studied.

Some of those who are unvaccinated believe that more people need to be studied after getting the vaccine. Worldwide, 4.48 billion COVID vaccines have been given. In the United States alone, 352 million vaccines have been given to more than 167 million people. That is a lot of data points for science, but it goes beyond that. The data must stand up to complex statistical analysis, which quite honestly resembles a foreign mathematical language to most of my patients. If unknown side effects were occurring as a result of the vaccine, we would know by now. Consider the 4.48 billion COVID-19 vaccines given in comparison to common medications you’ve probably heard of. In an average year: 112 million Lipitor (cholesterol medication) prescriptions are written to 24 million people. 105 million levothyroxine (thyroid medication) prescriptions are written to 19 million people. 60 million albuterol (asthma medication) prescriptions are written to 19 million people. 31 million amoxicillin (antibiotic) prescriptions are written to 21 million people. 17 million Zithromax (antibiotic) prescriptions are written to 12 million people.

If you are uneasy that too few vaccines have been administered, I ask you to consider, what number will bring you comfort? People can still get sick or transmit the virus, even if vaccinated. Yes, this can be true with the Delta variant. The vaccine is less effective now than it was in the beginning because we are fighting Delta instead of Alpha. The delayed acceptance has given the virus time to mutate. This is one reason why it’s so important that we reach a high community vaccination rate. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are over 95% effective at preventing Alpha variant COVID infections and 70-88% effective at preventing Delta variant infections. These two vaccines are also more than 95% effective at preventing COVID-19 related hospitalization and death among those with breakthrough infections. It will not prevent every infection, but it does drastically reduce the severity of infection and chance of death. Unfortunately, those who are hospitalized and dying of COVID-19 are unvaccinated. Meanwhile, people still need the hospital for medical emergencies, such as heart attacks and strokes, and they are left competing for care among the influx of COVID infections.

Some people have become numb to COVID’s effect on the world, while many are in a stage of grief. Others are still in the first stage of denial, and some have progressed to anger, searching for someone to blame. Some are bargaining to normalize an abnormal world, and many are in a stage of depression, feeling powerless to influence their world. Then there are those who have accepted the world around them and are ready to do their part to end this pandemic.

This pandemic ends with vaccination.

Who is getting vaccinated? ICU nurses who have cared for patients who suffer for every breath until they’ve taken their last one. Physicians who’ve used every medical tool they can muster to take the agony and panic of suffocation away from the COVID patients they’ve cared for. Those who work behind the scenes in hospitals to problem-solve oxygen towers that freeze because one COVID patient requires as much oxygen as 11 non-COVID patients — just to be kept alive. Families who want to gather safely. Republicans, Democrats, Independents. Christians, Muslims, Jews. People who thought “COVID-19 was just the flu” until it killed their loved one. People who ask their personal doctors. And hopefully you—if you are among the large number of unvaccinated people in Sampson County.

We lean on professionals and subject-matter experts every day — whether it be our mechanic or banker — because their knowledge, training, and experience are beyond our own. If you are unvaccinated and have questions, I urge you to speak with your physician. Trust their guidance and evidence-based medicine. The COVID-19 vaccine is the right thing for the protection of each other and our community. It’s our best shot at returning our families, schools, businesses, churches, and communities back to normal.

I applaud the local school systems and businesses who are doing their part to slow the spread of Delta through their masking policies. I know we are ready to shed the masks, but I’m asking you to continue on a bit longer. There is a higher risk of transmission of the Delta variant compared to the Alpha variant. Whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, please wear a mask to protect those around you

Today, I’m asking you to be our heroes. If you are already fully vaccinated or have started the process, thank you. Thank you for stepping up and doing your part to protect yourself, your family, friends, and coworkers. To those who are unvaccinated, I do not want to see you suffer an unnecessary illness or death in our hospital. Severe sickness from a COVID-19 infection is very preventable if you are vaccinated. Please make your choice now, not when it’s too late.

Shawn Howerton, MD is the Chief Executive Officer/Chief Medical Officer for Sampson Regional Medical Center.