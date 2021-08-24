The secret clubhouse

While climbing a giant conifer tree with my boon companion Billy Denny, we stretched our limber bodies around the trunk to spy a bird’s makeshift home nestled among the branches with three baby hatchlings chirping away.

Upon returning home from our week long excursion to western New York to visit my Grandma and Pappy Price, I was visiting my fellow kindergarten graduate, who was spending the weekend with his own grandmother next door.

After receiving a phone call from my Sunday school buddy, I climbed the cement treads to Main Street and walked the short distance to Sister Margaret Denny’s downstairs apartment in the multi-family unit.

As I descended the steps while carefully holding on to the metal hand railing, Billy walked through the screen door followed by his Aunt Bonnie, who wanted to make sure her minister’s second born arrived in one piece.

Once I exchanged pleasantries with the 1971 Bentworth High School graduate, these two little desperadoes clasped hands as we walked down the last two steps into the yard.

These little shavers walked across the small neatly manicured lawn to a large pine tree on the edge of the property line that seemed to reach the heavens overhead.

The lowest prickly branches arched out in all directions drooping downward nearly touching the earth below as if they were bowing their heads to pray.

When my chum and I broke through the jagged branches to the underbelly of the massive evergreen, it was like stepping into another world where the animal kingdom reigned supreme.

While one squirrel scampered across the pine needle floor dragging a pine cone along another bushy-tailed ball of fur scurried up the trunk of the tree until it was out of sight.

Birds could be heard chirping overhead as one of the fine feathered friends leapt from a nest spreading its wings before soaring through the branches out into the wide open space.

The critter realm under the huge conifer also doubled as our secret clubhouse, which didn’t have any walls, a roof or even a door.

The confidential organization was so hush-hush, it was only comprised of these two kindergarten graduates, who also had a special handshake which was performed every time we met under the foliage dome.

It had only been that previous spring when Billy had cut several of the lower branches to make the shady play space for our secret clubhouse.

When the industrious little tyke sawed off the bottom-most limbs earlier that year, he left several inches on the tree trunk which were used as a ladder to climb to the higher branches.

After the black-haired lad warned me to stay away from the raccoon den on the edge of the underbrush, I told him about the masked bandit living under our cement porch as we hurried over to the base of the tree.

“I got somethin’ I wants to show you up here,” declared the oldest as we began to climb up the rungs to the full size branches. “I found it last week when I was over here while you was at your grandparents in New York.”

“It should still be up here; cause I never even touched it,” he added with a broad smile across his face.

After these little tykes mounted several branches past our tree benches made of wood slats, Billy reached down and helped his favorite Sunday school pal up to the bough opposite him.

We leaned over a limb higher up on the tree to find a bird’s nest setting against the opposite side of the trunk with three little baby birdies chirping away.

“The babes just hatched two weeks ago today,” noted the six-year-old with a gleam in his dark brown eyes that lit up his face. “I got to see the last one being born with my own two eyes.”

“No way,” I mentioned while expressing remorse with a protruding lower lip. “I really wish I could have been here to see it with you.”

“Well…,” commented the next door neighbor’s grandson in an effort to lighten the mood. “I’m sure you had a lot more fun going to New York for an entire week.”

“Niagara Falls and Fantasy Island were pretty fun,” I admitted while looking at the baby birds with their little beaks wide open as they waited for a morsel of sustenance. “But wait til I tell you about my secret investigation with my cousin.”

“It was scary fun,” I continued with wide eyes while adjusting my hands and feet on two separate tree limbs. “I thought my uncle was gonna gut me like a deer.”

“What,” replied Billy with his mouth opened wide while thumping the side of his head not believing what his ears just heard. “Now that sounds like a really juicy story.”

“Now, don’t leave anything out,” he continued looking at his favorite Sunday school buddy with great interest. “Cause I want to hear every single detail.”

We both giggled while blurting out in unison, “Cause it involves being gutted like a deer.”

“But right now, we should leave these baby birds alone,” asserted the black-haired nipper as he glanced down at the two-legged creatures. “Their mama is probably out looking for worms.”

“We don’t wanna be here when she gets back,” he added with a worried look through clenched teeth.

These little marauders descended a few branches and sat on the wood slats, which the six-year-old had nailed across two branches on either side of the large tree trunk.

After relaying the story about hiding under my uncle’s bed to keep from getting split open with a knife, my intimate friend and I watched as the mama raccoon scurried out of her den and scampered across the pine needle floor.

This duo patiently waited until the female raccoon finely left the confines of the shade tree before we climbed down and hurriedly rushed out from under the evergreen.

Stay tuned for the continuing saga in next week’s column…

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton. If you’re interested in reading the extended version of this story in his novel titled, “Little Church at the Top of the Hill,” just type the title into the Facebook search engine and scroll down to Chapter 13, The Secret Clubhouse.