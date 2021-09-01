A family above the law

OxyContin is a brand name for the opioid drug oxycodone. OxyContin was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in late 1995. OxyContin was owned by the Sackler family. The FDA official who approved the marketing of OxyContin quickly left government and went to work for the Sacklers at a first year compensation of nearly $400,000.

According to the U.S. Government Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), from 1999–2019, nearly 500,000 people died from an overdose of prescription or illegal opioids. That wave of death and addiction began with the marketing of OxyContin, a prescription drug that can provide relief from severe pain but is also addictive. OxyContin generated $35 billion in sales for the Sackler family.

If OxyContin is so rudely addictive, why did doctors prescribe the drug? The Sacklers left nothing to chance. They backed their drug with extensive advertising and promotion. They published a newsletter for doctors. They had a research organization that tracked which pharmacies were filling opioid prescriptions. They had a well-paid sales force that assured doctors that OxyContin was safe. The Sacklers sponsored medical conferences promoting pain management with medication and paid all expenses for doctors to attend. They sponsored seven thousand of those conferences.

The U.S. government did its part. During the first 20 years that oxycodone could legally be prescribed, the U.S. Government raised the amount that could be produced 36 times.

Eventually, evidence that the drug was extremely addictive became undeniable, and the medical profession began to limited prescriptions. That presented a problem for people who had become addicted. The Appalachian area coal mining industry is an example of the problem. Many coal seams are several feet thick, but there are some in the Appalachian region that are only about three feet thick. Coal miners had to lie on their side to pick and shovel the coal. The temperature in coal mines is typically 60 degrees Fahrenheit, and the mines are damp.

A few years of the repetitive motion required in those working conditions produced joins that were so sore they were disabling. OxyContin became the remedy. When the doctors started limiting prescriptions, a new trade developed to supply OxyContin to those who had become addicted but could no longer get prescriptions. Van loads of people traveled to Florida or other states where “pill mill” doctors wrote each person a prescription for a year’s supply of the drug. Back home, those drugs were sold on the street.

The threat of crime caused some pharmacies to have their narcotic drugs delivered by armored truck. Others kept no narcotic drugs in stock. Demand for non-prescription illegal street drugs surged causing an American catastrophe.

Prosecutors at the federal, state, and local levels began to put together a criminal case against the Sacklers indicating that they were active managers of their companies and knew their drug was addictive. A criminal case never happened. The Sackler’s wealth, donations to prestigious institutions, and political connections prevailed.

Some of the material in this article is drawn from the book Empire of Pain by Patrick Keefe.

