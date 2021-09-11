We will never forget!

While standing in the Register of Deeds Office at the Sampson County Courthouse in downtown Clinton, tears streamed down my cheeks as I listened to a television newscaster relay events that forever changed the world.

This Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of that horrific event — Sept. 11, 2001.

American Airlines Flight 11 was flown into the North tower of the World Trade Center complex in New York City at 8:46 am; seventeen minutes later at 9:03 am, the South tower was hit by United Airlines Flight 175.

A terrorist attack had just been perpetrated on United States soil not more than five hundred miles from the place I called home.

All my life I had heard about the the horrors of war that ripped through countries all across the globe; but this time the aggressors brought the conflict to our doorstep.

Not since the days before America entered the fray of World War II had our nation been struck with such a heinous act when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, and President Franklin D. Roosevelt declared that day would live in infamy.

I would venture to say for anyone who lived through that horrendous experience of the 9/11 terror attack, you remember exactly where you were and what you were doing when you heard the heart-wrenching news.

Just like our parents and grandparents before us when they heard the news of President John F. Kennedy being assassinated by a lone gunman on a grassy knoll in Dallas, TX; or when the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded moments after takeoff in Cape Canaveral, Fla.

Upon hearing the tragic broadcast on the nearby television screen, I quickly finished scribbling some notes before rushing back to The Sampson Independent, where I worked as the city government/county education reporter.

When I stepped through the side entrance of the newspaper office on West Elizabeth Street, I promptly asked my editor, Sherry Matthews, to turn on the small screen in her office.

It was difficult, at best, to concentrate on the task at hand.

As I attempted to focus on the chicken scratch in front of me to whip up into a news story for the printed page, my mind was centered on what was happening on the boob tube mere yards from my reporter’s desk in the newsroom.

Unable to organize my thoughts clearly on the keyboard, I quickly made a telephone call to my father, the Rev. Cecil A. Price, and asked him to turn on the television.

Since he was a minister of the Gospel and a man after God’s own heart, I knew he would know what to do — PRAY!!!

With deadline rapidly approaching and three stories to piece together for the morning edition, I hurriedly got back to work pecking away on my makeshift typewriter.

However, no matter how hard I tried, I was unable hone in on my writing skills as the world around me was literally crumbling before my eyes.

After replaying the plane crashes into the the World Trade Center several times, the news anchor abruptly interrupted the broadcast with the ghastly news of American Airlines Flight 77 crashing into the Pentagon at 9:37 a.m.

Thirty-five minutes into the flight, the aircraft was taken over by five Saudi men affiliated with al-Qaeda forcing passengers, crew and pilots to the rear of the plane.

Unknown to the hijackers, passengers aboard made telephone calls to friends and family sending word out over the airwaves of the twisted plot to bring America to her knees by hitting our nation’s seat of government.

As news of the unexpected turn of events spread across the country like wildfire, the passengers aboard United Airlines Flight 93 knew their fate when their jetliner was hijacked by four Saudi men affiliated with al-Qaeda.

Upon turning the domestic passenger flight in the opposite direction, it was thought the hijackers likely target was either the White House or the U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C.

In a concerted effort to retake control of the aircraft, several passengers stormed the cockpit and struggled with the hijackers before it was deliberately crashed into a field outside Shanksville, Pa., a little hamlet in Somerset County at 10:03 a.m.

Due to the brave heroes of United Airlines Flight 93, they managed to foil the enemy’s fourth and final target of that tragic day that is embedded in our memories forever.

Within the span of 30 minutes, both towers of the World Trade Center crumbled to the ground killing thousands of innocent lives just minutes before my 10:30 a.m. deadline.

The horrific scenes of that day are forever etched into my memory; and every time I think about the countless thousands lost, maimed or affected as a result brings tears to my eyes.

But as with any other catastrophe that befalls our nation, we banded together as one to come out stronger on the other side.

In the days and weeks that followed, my heart beamed with pride as we prepared to take the war to our adversaries and began the long process of rebuilding our lives while mourning the loss of our loved ones.

I was never more thankful for the leadership of President George W. Bush as he stood amongst the rubble at “Ground Zero” against the backdrop of the U.S. American Flag promising to root out the evil and vowing “To Never Forget.”

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.