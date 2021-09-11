Merrick — an inspiration to his race

Since the First John Merrick Memorial Tribute a decade ago on Sept. 7, 2011, efforts have continued to make the Sampson County community more aware of the life and accomplishments of John Merrick. The most recent event designed to generate more awareness about John Merrick, while celebrating his numerous achievements and growing legacy, was the Second John Merrick Memorial Tribute held on last Tuesday evening at the historic First Baptist Church, here in Clinton.

Designed to mark John Merrick’s 162nd birth date anniversary, the Second John Merrick Memorial Tribute took the effort to educate our community about Merrick’s rich legacy to a higher level. Now, with the sponsorship and involvement of the Sampson County Chapter of the North Carolina A&T State University Alumni Association, we hope to engage the community even more in various efforts to insure Merrick’s name lives on. It is our desire that Merrick’s amazing success story can become a powerful instrument to motivate and inspire young people of all backgrounds and cultures. In honoring John Merrick, one of his steadfast friend and adviser, James B. Duke, admonished, “The name of Merrick deserves to live and be a constant call to others to seek success and to use success for the good of mankind.”

Even though John Merrick, himself, lacked a formal education, he was a strong advocate and supporter for the education of Black children and young adults, with many philanthropic causes supporting rural schools and the College for Blacks in Durham, now known as North Carolina Central University. Interestingly, one of Merrick’s sons, Edward Richard Merrick, was a graduate of NC A&T and a very active alum for decades. He was also a trustee at A&T and one of the founders of the A&T College Alumni Scholarship Fund, for which he was also the first treasurer. Shortly after his death in 1967 at the age of 78, and as part of A&T’s 75th Anniversary, it was announced that the new mathematics and business school building would be called Edward R. Merrick Hall.

Born into slavery on Sept. 7, 1859 near Clinton, 162 years ago, John Merrick rose from poverty to prominence, becoming an inspiration for his race. Merrick is most remembered as one of the founders and first president of the NC Mutual Life Insurance Company, and it remains Merrick’s great and eternal monument, his lasting legacy.

So many people and institutions have contributed greatly to the overall efforts to make John Merrick better known in his hometown, efforts that I hope will continue. And on behalf of the Sampson County Chapter, NC A&T Alumni, I would like to invite everyone to become part of a community-wide effort to help us raise funds for securing a John Merrick historic marker to be located in Clinton-Sampson County in recognition of his many accomplishments.

Please send any donations to SCCNCA&T, P.O. Box 2118, Clinton 28329 and include on the memo line “John Merrick.”

Larry Sutton is a retired educator who taught at Clinton High School.