Is it okay to be lost?

“It’s okay to be lost.” That’s a line from a Facebook commercial I saw on TV a couple of times this past weekend while watching college football. The commercial was advertising for Facebook Groups, and the group highlighted in the commercial was called “Not Wasting My Twenties.”

The commercial starts out with a young, twenty-something lady typing, “Feel lost … help.” She gets a couple of responses from the Facebook group saying, “Do what moves you,” and “Put yourself out there.” But the final response that caught my attention was at the end of the commercial, where a guy says, “It’s okay to be lost.”

The purpose of TV advertising is simple – sell the thing being advertised. One of the key ideas of advertising is to reflect the demographics of those who are being targeted for the sell. Contrary to what we may think, advertisers want to reflect the culture of the target group more than it wants to change that culture. They want to make a sale.

So, the primary targets of that Facebook commercial are young adults, who maybe feel isolated and directionless. In other words, they feel lost. Their solution is obvious – join a Facebook Group.

“Feel lost … help.” I suppose most of us have had that feeling at some point in our lives, especially when we were young transitioning into adulthood. I know I did. Of course, I didn’t have Facebook friends to help through those times. That was a long time ago. But I did have something else – real friends. Not internet friends who give you a thumbs up, a smiley face, or praying hands with a click, which is okay, but friends who were actually there for the good, the bad, and the uncertain times.

Looking back now, I can see that my life could have possibly taken a turn in a much different direction if not for those friends. My parents, my church, and my community had a positive influence in directing my life. But the truth is that it was those friends who helped keep me going in that direction. Some were in my life for only a short time, while others became lifelong friends.

For example, there was Steve Swann, who was my dorm roommate during my second year at ECU. The guy who was supposed to by my roommate left school, (I think he flunked out.) so I didn’t know who would be my roommate that year. As a young Christian, I had become discouraged and had just about decided to back away from my faith. But God (How many times have there been those “But God” moments?) had something else in mind.

You see, Steve was a 25 year old ex-Marine from Camp Lejeune, who was attending ECU on the GI Bill. Oh, by the way, he was a strong Christian. During that year, Steve helped me grow and become more grounded in my faith. After that year, Steve got married. He and his wife would soon become missionaries in Spain. I lost track of Steve soon after that, but I haven’t forgotten his important impact on my life during that time.

There have been others along the way. Just this past week, I was reminded of that when I received an email from a friend from the days we were involved with the One Way Singers. It was during that time, when I was a lost 18 year old, that I accepted Jesus Christ during a youth rally at the old Midway High School. I wasn’t lost anymore.

Back to the Facebook commercial where the guy says, “It’s okay to be lost.” Is it okay to be lost? I’m not too sure about that. One thing I do know for certain, it’s not okay to stay lost. I saw a few months ago that 22% of college students surveyed have thought about suicide during this pandemic. That’s a lot of young people out there feeling lost, and there’s probably many older people also feeling the exact same way. But, like I found that night in that high school gym, “the Son of Man (Jesus) has come to seek and save that which is lost.” (Luke 19:10)

The good news is that you don’t have to stay lost.

