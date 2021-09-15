Saying goodbye to the autoharp

I’m giving up the autoharp — and I know what you’re thinking: giving up an instrument to which one has devoted years of practice and playing sounds devastating, doesn’t it? Well, it’s not quite as traumatic as it sounds because the truth is: I’ve never actually played the autoharp; I’ve just fantasized about playing it. So, technically, what I’m giving up is a dream.

Oddly, it isn’t the sound of the autoharp I’m drawn to; it’s the way it looks. It’s quirky, right? I mean pianos and guitars are nice, but they’re just so … well, everywhere. I never do a double take when I see someone playing the piano or the guitar, but it’s my go-to move when I see someone playing the autoharp.

I first flirted with the autoharp decades ago when I held one on my lap for several weeks in junior high school music class (out of respect for my teacher, I’m not even going to pretend to have played it). I didn’t touch an autoharp again until many years later when I was visiting my sister-in-law, Jane, and I happened to mention my lifelong interest in playing, whereupon she proceeded to burrow deep inside a bedroom closet for a couple of minutes before reemerging with an autoharp, which she happily gave me. Think about that for a minute. What were the chances of my mentioning an autoharp to someone who would not only have one, but who would also be happy to part with it? I mean, it’s an autoharp, for crying out loud. It’s not, as we’ve already established, the ubiquitous guitar.

Prior to owning an autoharp, it was easy enough to muse about how I’d like to some day play. Once I actually owned one, it was time to put up or shut up. And it wasn’t long before I shut up, because when I took a stab at playing, I remembered why I never gained junior-high fame for my autoharp skills. Because I have none. I have absolutely, positively no musical talent whatsoever. (A fact made all the more depressing given that I took several years of piano lessons in grade school.)

Over the years, sadly, my autoharp has spent most of its time buried in yet another bedroom closet. But every few years, the dream re-surfaces and I pull it out of storage, flip through a beginner’s songbook, check out a few YouTube instructional videos — and once again face the music. Really bad music. Coming from my autoharp. Back in the closet it goes. That’s where it is now.

Giving up on my dream is all the harder because I already have a gig lined up. Back in 2016, my friend, Tom, entrusted me with written instructions regarding his wishes for a memorial service upon his death. (To be clear: Tom was in excellent health when he gave me this document and remains so today, so his death isn’t imminent; he just likes to be prepared.) Tom gave me permission to go ahead and read the document, which, of course, I immediately did. And I have to say, I was stunned — and more than a little hurt — by what I read. Tom had requested that our mutual friend, John, play the piano, and that my husband, Steve, perform the eulogy.

I confronted Tom. “I cannot believe you’re asking John to play and Steve to speak, but you made no mention whatsoever of me playing the autoharp.”

Tom defended himself with a lame excuse. “But you don’t even play the autoharp.”

“Right,” I agreed. “But you know how much I want to play.”

“Well, OK,” he said, and if I didn’t know better, I’d say I detected a note of resignation in his voice. However, he did produce a new document forthwith, containing the following statement: “If prepared, I request that Mrs. Kathy Westbrook play a hymn on her autoharp.”

I immediately took out my beginner’s songbook and went to work. I wasn’t having much luck in the hymn department, but I felt pretty confident that I could master either “Little Brown Jug” or — with a little extra practice — “Skip To My Lou.” When I told Tom which songs I was perfecting, he nixed both. Can you believe this guy? First, he practically begs me to perform at his memorial service; then he pooh-poohs my song selections. You’d have to know Tom, though; he’s a bit persnickety. And I’m allowed to say that because I’m a bit persnickety myself. As a matter of fact, our shared sense of persnicketyness is, perhaps, the linchpin of our friendship — well, that, and the fact that Tom unabashedly adores me. But I digress.

Am I a little sad to be giving up the autoharp? Sure. But if I’m sad, Tom must be positively distraught; after all, his memorial service just took a real hit in the entertainment department. John will play splendidly and Steve will eulogize eloquently. But me, I won’t hear a bit of it. My thoughts will be a thousand miles away, as I softly hum “Little Brown Jug” and think of what might have been.