Glad I started a year ago

I was at the gym working out. Music was playing over the gym’s sound system. I enjoy the beat of the music, but honestly, I hardly understood a word of the songs being sung. I don’t know if it is today’s popular music, or my old age hearing loss. It’s probably both.

In between the music there were some advertisements and motivational plugs. One of the motivational segments caught my ear. The spokesman said, “In a year from now, what will you wish you had started today?” Of course, being in a gym, the inference is to a healthy lifestyle with exercise, healthy eating, etc. But it can also relate to other areas.

Are there things you wished you had started a year ago? For me, it’s that ever present extra pounds that I say I’m going to lose. Instead, I think I’ve been the victim of the “Quarantine Fifteen,” that’s what the extra weight folks have put on during COVID has been called.

But there is a thing that I did start a year ago that I am now glad I did. Over the years, I’ve had people suggest that I put a collection of my weekly columns in a book. I was hesitant, not knowing how it would be received, and was it going to be worth the time and effort. (It always comes down to that, doesn’t it?) Also, I didn’t know how to go about getting a book published. So I kept putting it off.

It was at that time, I started working some at a part-time job. One of the other workers was Coach Bob Lewis. He had just published an autobiography of his years in high school football. (By the way, it’s an enjoyable read, especially if you are familiar with his celebrated coaching career.) I asked Bob about how his book was published. He gave me some good advice on the process, and the contact information for his publisher.

I no longer had any excuse. Also, from time to time, Bob would ask me if I had contacted the publisher. I sure didn’t want Coach Lewis on my case, so it was time to do it. It came down to time and effort. (It always comes down to that, doesn’t it?) It took time and effort to weed through ten years of columns, picking and organizing them in a way that I felt worked the best. Then I created a rough draft of the book in order to fit the template needed by the publisher. As always, Terri helped with ideas and suggestions. Then, I sent it to a proofreader, who spent hours reading and correcting some of my questionable literary skills.

Finally, in January of this year, the manuscript was sent to the publishers, who were professional and easy to work with. After reworking it a couple of times, the final manuscript was approved and the printing began. In April, “Wandering Thoughts from a Wondering Mind” was published.

I appreciate all the positive feedback from you folks who have read the book. I’m glad you enjoyed it. But truthfully, I really didn’t do it for you. I did it primarily for the grandkids mentioned in the book, and for younger family and relatives. You see, right now they really don’t appreciate much of what’s in the book. That’s okay, I wouldn’t have when I was their age. But maybe one day in the future they will want to know about what life was like back then, and what ol’ Popa Mac thought about things. I’m glad there will be a book waiting for them to find out.

So, instead of regretting what you didn’t do, let’s be positive about what you are going to do. What is that thing that you know you need to begin doing? What are you going to be glad about a year from now that you started today? It probably won’t be easy. (If it was, you would have already have done it.) But go ahead and start today and a year from now, you’ll look back and be glad you did. For me, maybe it’s time I start working on that Quarantine Fifteen.

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton. McPhail’s new book, “Wandering Thoughts from a Wondering Mind,” a collection of his favorite columns, is available for purchase at the Sampson Independent office, online on Amazon, or by contacting McPhail at [email protected]