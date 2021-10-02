Why isn’t he going to college?

You may not have thought that much about it, but, by looking around, you know it’s true. Young men are not going off to college in the same numbers as in the past.

Derek Thompson, in a recent article in “The Atlantic” magazine states the facts, writing, “American colleges and universities now enroll roughly six women for every four men. This is the largest female-male gender gap in the history of higher education, and it’s getting wider. Last year, U.S. colleges enrolled 1.5 million fewer students than five years ago, and men accounted for more than 70 percent of the decline.”

This is nothing new. The percentages of male enrollment in college has been on the decline for the last forty years. For many in the educational field, this pattern has gone from being a concern to being a problem that may have negative economic and societal implications. (For those in higher education, probably the main problem is that it means less students paying the high tuition that colleges charge.)

But why is the percentage of males attending college now lower than in previous generations? The answers are varied, don’t apply to every situation, and depends on the viewpoints of those giving them. Some say that higher education has, in many cases, become an unfriendly environment for young men, with pro-feminist and an anti-male agenda.

I feel that has little to do with it. I think it primarily comes down to economics and culture. Young ladies realize that higher education is important in order to achieve the career and income that they hope to have. Otherwise, there just isn’t that many opportunities out there for them. And that’s what they have been told in various ways since they were small.

Young men are often sent a different message. Often, they see more opportunities for them for a good income without a college diploma. They see older men around them, who didn’t go to college, who are making good money, doing work that seems a lot more interesting than sitting in a college classroom. (They probably don’t see the long hours and the hard work it took to get there.)

These young men also see the cost of college itself. The average college student graduates with a college loan debt of over $35,000. The average salary for college graduates is around $50,000 a year. That means many will start out making less than that. Young men may ask themselves if they want to go through the effort and cost of college when they can be earning about the same, or more, without it.

In general, college graduates earn more over a lifetime than high school graduates. And the college experience is a way to broaden the horizons for young adults, and a college degree still opens doors for many jobs. But what is often taught in many colleges today can lead in directions that are not ultimately beneficial to those young adults.

The reasons for the reduction in the number of young men attending college are many and varied. You may think that fewer young men attending college is a bad thing, or that it is just a thing. But whether you believe that college is necessary or not for young men, the facts are still there – not as many are going to college as in the past.

College may not be the appropriate choice for every young man. But continual learning should be important, whether through an online course, community college, self-study, or elsewhere. By the way, especially in this ever changing world, continual learning should also be important to the rest of us, not just for young people.

