Biden on right side of history

President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda will help level the playing field in so many ways and will have a huge impact on ending child poverty, which will help reduce the achievement gaps in education. When the Build Back Better programs are enacted into law, they will go a long way in fulfilling America’s moral obligation for a commitment to equality of opportunity for all.

Most definitely, the Build Back Better agenda will deliver many good programs for the American people, especially programs that will be designed to help take care of children and families, giving us a chance to really “cherish our children” and their future. Additionally, there will be programs to put in place policies and practices that will help the underserved and underemployed, allowing them to become self-supporting citizens. As we help our most vulnerable youth to reach their full potential and become inspired to take ownership of their future, we all are much better off.

As a former high school teacher, I am most encouraged by the prospect that many Build Back Better initiatives will be a defining moment for America’s children and youth. First and foremost, families will have access to safe, affordable and enriching childcare, helping to address children’s needs before kindergarten. This is so vital because it will go a long way with early interventions that can better assure that all children are equally prepared for school. Along with affordable childcare, the Build Back Better agenda proposes universal Pre-k and free community college.

In addition to Build Back Better, President Biden’s agenda also includes a massive infrastructure and jobs component that will help expand prosperity, while creating an economy that does not leave anyone behind. To be sure, there is much in President Biden’s agenda that will benefit the working and middle classes, making it the American agenda as it is designed to put America back to work. With that in mind, President Biden has referred to his agenda as the “once-in-a-generation investments in our nation’s future.”

Now, I do support Biden’s efforts to help remedy many of the disparities that exist in this country that have resulted from generations of systemic racism and discrimination, and I think he has continued to set the right tone. By doing so, Biden seems more willing to face our past sins and to help work to put them behind us. Actually, I see his Build Back Better efforts as an attempt to help America undo centuries of systemic racism, and in my opinion, the Build Back Better agenda is a good start, just like President Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society and War on Poverty were an earlier start.

However, let me just say, until the American people see a need to move beyond our fears and begin “seeing with new eyes,” it will be difficult to move forward in a more meaningful way. I do, however, give President Biden credit for being on the right side of history.

Larry Sutton is a retired educator who taught at Clinton High School.