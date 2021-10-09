How long will it last?

How long is it going to last? Let’s admit it, we all thought we would be pretty much done with COVID by now. We can argue about the reasons why COVID has not gone away. Let’s don’t, because there’s been way too much of that. But the reality is that it looks like COVID is going to be around for some time. People are going to have to decide how they are going to live with it, and then live with the possible consequences of their choice. But how long that will be, no one knows.

How long? It’s a question that is asked, and not just about a virus. If you have gone on a trip with small kids, you have heard it. “How long until we get there?” It usually starts before you get five miles from home. And I’ve been to plays, recitals and boring movies and have thought, “How long until this thing is over?”

But it can be a more serious question. We all know folks that are going through some really tough times. (You may be one of those folks.) They have been dealing with those issues for some time, and I know they are wondering how much longer their ordeals will last. I’m sure there are times they say to God, “How long?”

They should not feel bad about questioning God about how much longer they will have to be under the dark clouds in their lives. Because most of us have done it. I know I have in the past. Wondering when the difficult times will be over is common to us all. Even King David in the Bible, who was described as a man after God’s own heart, had a time when he questioned, “How long?”

Before he was king of Israel, David was a loyal follower of the King Saul. David was popular with the people because of his heroics on the battlefield. King Saul became jealous of David, and wanted him dead. According to Biblical scholars, David was chased by King Saul and his army for around nine years. During that time David had to, among other things, hide in caves, surround himself with a bunch of criminals and misfits, and even faked madness. It was during this time that he composed some of the songs and prayers found in the Book of Psalms.

You can almost feel the desperation and burden he was carrying in the first two verses of Psalm 13. He wrote, “How long, O LORD? Will You forget me forever? How long will You hide Your face from me? How long shall I take counsel in my soul having sorrow in my heart daily? How long will my enemy be exalted over me?” (Notice that he asks God “How long?” four times in just two verses.)

I wonder if David was hiding out in a cave when he wrote those lines. Was he in the second year, or in the eighth year of running for his life from Saul? I don’t know. But I do know that eventually David’s ordeal would be over and it would be Saul who would be killed. David would go on and become the greatest king in the history of Israel. But when David was questioning God in Psalm 13, he didn’t know that. He just knew that he was in the midst of a trial and wanted to know when it was going to be over. But David had not lost his faith in God. Later in the Psalm he writes, “But I have trusted in Your mercy.” David was still trusting in God, even as he was being unjustly chased by Saul. He was still trusting God, even though his human nature, like the rest of us, wanted to know, “How long?”

How much longer will the COVID pandemic last? And will I and those that I care for around me be able to get through it? I don’t know the answer to either question. But concerning those and other difficult questions, I suppose I need to say to God, like David, “But I have trusted in Your mercy.” Because that’s from where the answer will come.

