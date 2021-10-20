Getting friendly with fancy rats

Prejudice can be a sneaky thing. Sometimes we don’t even realize we’re guilty of it until … well, until someone asks us if we want to see a rat.

One of the first outings Steve and I made after more than a year of COVID lockdown was to a small antiques shop owned by a husband and wife. To our relief (we’re still COVID-wary), we were the only customers in the shop, and Steve quickly engaged in conversation with the husband over a shared interest: music. The wife and I talked about more general things, and after a couple of minutes, she announced, pretty much out of nowhere, “We have fancy rats.”

Having never heard of fancy rats, my first thought was: Wow. After a year of COVID isolation, this poor gal’s a little rusty on her social skills. She actually thinks it’s “a thing” to brag on one’s pests, as in “Our cockroaches are adorable.” or “We have the cutest black widow spiders in our barn.” Before I could figure out how to respond, she asked, “Would you like to see one?” Again, I was at a loss for words. I envisioned following her into a darkened basement, turning on a light, and watching as rats scattered while I screamed. It wasn’t until her next sentence — “You don’t have to hold her; you can just look” — that it finally hit me that she was referring to cute, cuddly pets, and not to disease-spreading vermin, which was the only image that entered my mind upon initially hearing the word “rat.”

When I agreed that I wouldn’t mind having a look at “Amy,” her owner quickly fetched and held her while we continued to talk. I have to admit I wasn’t immediately won over by Amy, not because of anything she did or didn’t do, but because of my own preconceived notions. A rat is a rat is a rat, after all. They’re a menace and a danger, transmitting diseases and damaging property. But as I watched Amy’s owner lovingly hold and stroke her, Amy didn’t look like either a menace or a danger.

By the time I left the shop, I knew I owed it to myself — and more importantly, to rats and rat owners—to become more informed. The first thing I wanted to do was check out the term “fancy.” Was this really a commonly used term with regard to pet rats, or did Amy’s owner just fancy-up her own pets? (I envisioned Amy being outfitted in a little sequin jacket and a tiara — rhinestone, of course; it would be ridiculous for a rat, even a fancy one, to wear diamonds.) It wasn’t long before my question was answered, when I found myself on the website of the American Fancy Rat & Mouse Association (AFRMA). In fact, as the organization’s name suggests, not only are there fancy rats, but there are fancy mice, as well. According to AFRMA, fancy rats and mice aren’t your typical run-of-the-mill, garbage-rummaging rodents; they’ve been specifically bred to exhibit a number of desirable qualities, including a companionable temperament (in other words, they’re fun to hang out with). AFRMA is one of several organizations devoted to educating the public with regard to the positive attributes of fancy rats and mice.

Because I’ve never given much thought to rats and mice, other than to regard them as pests, I’ve pretty much just pictured rats as oversized mice and let it go at that. And, in fact, size is one of the more noticeable differences: the body length (not including tail) of rats is around 8 to 10 inches, which is about twice that of mice (around 4 to 5 inches).

But since rats and mice are two different species, there are obviously many other differences as well. On AFRMA’s website, Nancy Ferris writes, “As pets, rats relate more to humans than mice. They enjoy human companionship…You can sit on the couch with your rat and let him wander around and he will usually come back.” She warns that you can’t do this with mice; apparently, they just want to get the heck out of Dodge.

So, here’s the thing: some people are “cat people.” Some are “dog people.” Others are “rat people.” (Not to mention “snake people,” “turtle people,” “bird people,” etc. etc.) If I were going to get a pet, it would be a dog, not a rat. But that’s okay. I don’t have to own a rat to appreciate that they can, in fact, make great pets — intelligent, clean, sociable and quiet. So it turns out that it wasn’t Amy’s owner’s social skills that were in question; it was mine. Next time someone asks if I want to see a fancy rat, I’ll picture a pet, not a pest. I promise.

For more information on fancy rats and mice, check out the AFRMA website at www.afrma.org.